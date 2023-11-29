International
White House National Christmas Tree Knocked Over by Wind, 48 Hours Before Being Lit - NPS
White House National Christmas Tree Knocked Over by Wind, 48 Hours Before Being Lit - NPS
According to the report, the national park service evaluated the damage, however, the agency expressed hope that the lighting ceremony of the tree scheduled for Thursday will go on as scheduled.
"As the saying goes, 'the show must go on' and the NPS and our event partners are looking at all possibilities to ensure a successful event this year," an agency spokesperson said as quoted by ABC. According to the report, the national park service evaluated the damage, however, the agency expressed hope that the lighting ceremony of the tree scheduled for Thursday will go on as scheduled. The 40-foot Norway spruce from West Virginia was reported to have fallen on Tuesday as winds were gusting over 30 miles per hour in Washington, DC. Later, a crane could be seen near the White House lifting the fallen tree.It was then reported that the tree was being lifted by the crane at about 6:00 PM local time.
White House National Christmas Tree Knocked Over by Wind, 48 Hours Before Being Lit - NPS

02:47 GMT 29.11.2023
© AP Photo / Alex Brandon
President Joe Biden, first lady Jill Biden, and LL Cool J react after lighting the National Christmas Tree on the Ellipse, near the White House in Washington, Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022.
President Joe Biden, first lady Jill Biden, and LL Cool J react after lighting the National Christmas Tree on the Ellipse, near the White House in Washington, Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022. - Sputnik International, 1920, 29.11.2023
© AP Photo / Alex Brandon
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The National Christmas tree was toppled by the wind near the White House, the National Park Service (NPS) said.
"As the saying goes, 'the show must go on' and the NPS and our event partners are looking at all possibilities to ensure a successful event this year," an agency spokesperson said as quoted by ABC.
According to the report, the national park service evaluated the damage, however, the agency expressed hope that the lighting ceremony of the tree scheduled for Thursday will go on as scheduled.
The 40-foot Norway spruce from West Virginia was reported to have fallen on Tuesday as winds were gusting over 30 miles per hour in Washington, DC. Later, a crane could be seen near the White House lifting the fallen tree.
It was then reported that the tree was being lifted by the crane at about 6:00 PM local time.
