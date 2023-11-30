https://sputnikglobe.com/20231130/censorship-plans-leaked-antisemitism-smears-puerto-rico-deaths-1115291674.html
Censorship Plans Leaked, Antisemitism Smears, Puerto Rico Deaths
The UN will call on Americans to cut meat consumption and a US military Osprey aircraft crashes off southern Japan.
Canadian author and journalist Yves Engler joins Misfits hosts Michelle Witte and John Kiriakou to discuss why Canadian activists are being smeared as antisemites over a protest at a bookstore, whether Canadian charities violate the law in pushing Canadians to join the Israeli army, how the Canadian state is attempting to thwart the will of its citizens when it comes to support for Israel, and whether Canadians are also tiring of the war in Ukraine.Technologist and podcast cohost Chris Garaffa discusses how social media algorithms promote the sexualization of minors, how hard it is technologically to prevent the dissemination of illicit images of children, the renewal of a controversial federal surveillance policy, and what its renewal would mean for existing civil liberties.Editor of The Polemicist Jim Kavanagh discusses revelations about how the "anti-disinformation" industry was created by defense and intelligence veterans, evidence of a split in US government over Israeli showing up at the CIA, how members of the US government misunderstand Israel’s goals and intentions, where Palestinian resistance seems to be coalescing, the rhetorical double standard around how hostages are framed on both the Israeli and Palestinian sides, and the current status of southern border negotiations in Washington.Cultural anthropologist Adriana Garriga-Lopez discusses the current health crisis in Puerto Rico, how Puerto Ricans are being priced out of traditional funerary ceremonies, how poverty and austerity policies erode culture, and what might push Puerto Ricans toward independence.The Misfits also discuss allegations of an assassination plot orchestrated by an Indian government official, wolverines getting protection under the endangered species act, and a surge in suicide deaths.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM
