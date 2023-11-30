https://sputnikglobe.com/20231130/cultural-genocide-in-puerto-rico-displaces-population-destroys-heritage--analyst-1115293893.html

‘Cultural Genocide’ in Puerto Rico Displaces Population, Destroys Heritage – Analyst

Colonialism may seem like a phenomenon of the past, the stuff of dry documentaries, period films and college history lectures.

Colonialism may seem like a phenomenon of the past, the stuff of dry documentaries, period films and college history lectures. But scholar Adriana Maí Garriga-López argues the exploitative practice lives on, with deadly consequences.The Associate Professor of Anthropology and Comparative Studies at Florida Atlantic University joined hosts John Kiriakou and Michelle Witte to discuss a series of recent news items demonstrating the deteriorating conditions in the US territory since Hurricane Maria wreaked devastation there six years ago.On Tuesday, a US news outlet published a shocking analysis showing a sharp increase in excess mortality on the island in 2022. An excess of 3,300 people in Puerto Rico died last year than what historic patterns would ordinarily predict. That made last year’s death rate in the territory 11% higher than that of the United States overall.A COVID-19 surge is partially to blame for the morbid development, but not entirely. A deteriorating health system on the island and growing economic strain are also placing an unprecedented burden on ordinary Puerto Ricans. The latter is driving a decline of traditional funeral ceremonies in the territory – something Garriga-López says is part of a “cultural genocide” taking place there.All That is Solid Melts Into Air“The people who survived Hurricane Maria, who were desperate for food and water for many days, were largely neglected. And we know because of congressional investigations that funds – recovery funds – were deliberately held up, and weren’t actually dispersed to Puerto Rico for many years until after the change of administrations in 2020. So we know that this is an ongoing process of population displacement, of gentrification.”Families’ struggle to recover from the 2017 disaster – as well as rising inflation and a skyrocketing cost of living – have combined to create unprecedented economic difficulty according to Garriga-López. Puerto Rico has a rich tradition of elaborate funeral ceremonies, multi-day affairs where people on the island lovingly mourn and celebrate the lives of departed family members.But the ritual is increasingly out of reach for bereaved Puerto Ricans, denying them the comfort and dignity of honoring their loved ones. Many are instead opting for cremation.Housing is also becoming unaffordable in the territory. “We have seen an incredibly high – skyrocketing increase – in real estate prices, we have seen families literally not being able to find an apartment to rent,” says Garriga-López.Fleeing Puerto Ricans are often replaced by wealthy Americans from the mainland, according to Garriga-López, who take advantage of the situation to buy second and third vacation homes on the island. This creates a feedback loop where Puerto Rico’s economy is frequently molded by and oriented to serve the new, non-native population.“So there is literally a genocidal imagination, where the people who are in Puerto Rico right now are going to be moved off the island, the labor force that can be productive is going to be siphoned into the United States, and the people who are left in Puerto Rico are going to be an aging population that’s going to eventually die out, and political power will be consolidated in the hands of these wealthy new investors and part time residents of Puerto Rico.”‘I Saw the Future… There Are No Puerto Ricans’Although the devastation of Hurricane Maria was unanticipated, the political response isn’t, according to Garriga-López.“The so-called Puerto Rican recovery has been a bonanza for US companies looking for post-disaster expertise that then sets them up for future work in disaster-prone areas like Texas, Florida, Louisiana, etcetera,” she notes. “And that’s what we call ‘disaster capitalism’... These situations create these opportunities where then there’s an intensification of an extractive colonial mode that’s already in place.”“They don’t see the personal, the individual cost that this has had on Puerto Rican families, on Puerto Rican people," said Garriga-López, noting the disastrous effect of the trend towards profiteering at the expense of individual Puerto Ricans. Garriga-López decried the “ongoing maintenance of unjust, unjustifiable and really inequitable policies that create a situation of institutional insufficiency, where we have one neurologist – literally one neurological surgeon – operating in Puerto Rico for the entire population.”The researcher notes that Puerto Rico is excluded by the US Congress from public healthcare funding available to America’s fifty states. Public education has also seen significant cutbacks in recent years, encouraging many young Puerto Ricans to simply leave the island.“Young people who are entering the labor market, who are going to college, who are starting their professional lives, must leave the island in order to attain the education that they need, in order to attain the professional experience, the placements they cannot get in Puerto Rico, and so on and so forth” says Garriga-López.The territory lacks a voting representative in Congress, meaning Puerto Ricans face taxation – and political domination – without representation.The arrangement culminated in the passage of the PROMESA Act in 2016, after which economic policy in Puerto Rico has been dictated by an unelected board appointed by the US president. The economic body, often derided by Puerto Ricans as the “Junta of Control,” has imposed austerity on the island and sold off public institutions to private interests.The situation has led to massive protests over the last several years, especially after a trove of private messages from government officials was leaked in 2019. The texts and emails confirmed people’s worst suspicions that policy is being enacted to serve outside investors rather than Puerto Rican families.Garriga-López’s interview, as well as other episodes of Political Misfits, can be heard on Rumble and other podcast platforms.

