Fire at Hostel in Almaty Preliminary Kills 13 People - Emergency Situations Dept.
There were about 72 people at the hostel, and 59 of them have managed to evacuate from the building on their own, the department said. As many as 46 firefighters and 13 fire engines are eliminating the fire, the statement said.
"A message about a fire on Adi Sharipova Street was received on November 30 at 5:33 a.m. [local time, 23:33 GMT on November 29] ... First fire unit arrived at the scene within seven minutes. At the time of arrival, there was burning in the basement of a three-story apartment building, the first floor and basement of which had been converted to a hostel," the department said on the website, adding that the fire engulfed 30 square meters (323 square feet) and was localized at 6:22 a.m. local time. There were about 72 people at the hostel, and 59 of them have managed to evacuate from the building on their own, the department said. As many as 46 firefighters and 13 fire engines are eliminating the fire, the statement said. The akimat of Almaty, the city's mayor's office, said Thursday that three people have been taken to a hospital as a result of the fire. The akimat added that the evacuated people have been hot meals and medical and psychological assistance and that they will be accommodated in the city's hotels within an hour.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A fire at a hostel in Kazakhstan's capital, Almaty, has killed at least 13 people, the city's Department of Emergency Situations said Thursday, citing preliminary information
"A message about a fire on Adi Sharipova Street was received on November 30 at 5:33 a.m. [local time, 23:33 GMT on November 29] ... First fire unit arrived at the scene within seven minutes. At the time of arrival, there was burning in the basement of a three-story apartment building, the first floor and basement of which had been converted to a hostel," the department said on the website, adding that the fire engulfed 30 square meters (323 square feet) and was localized at 6:22 a.m. local time.
"Preliminary, 13 dead people have been found in the course of reconnaissance and extinguishing the fire," the statement said, adding that they have preliminarily died of smoke inhalation.
There were about 72 people at the hostel, and 59 of them have managed to evacuate from the building on their own, the department said. As many as 46 firefighters and 13 fire engines are eliminating the fire, the statement said.
The akimat of Almaty, the city's mayor's office, said Thursday that three people have been taken to a hospital as a result of the fire.
"As of 8:40 a.m. [local time], 59 people have been evacuated from the site of the fire, three of whom have been taken to an emergency hospital. Currently, 56 people are temporarily accommodated in the building of a nearby school," the akimat said in a statement.
The akimat added that the evacuated people have been hot meals and medical and psychological assistance and that they will be accommodated in the city's hotels within an hour.