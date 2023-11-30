https://sputnikglobe.com/20231130/fire-at-hostel-in-almaty-preliminary-kills-13-people---emergency-situations-dept-1115295973.html

Fire at Hostel in Almaty Preliminary Kills 13 People - Emergency Situations Dept.

There were about 72 people at the hostel, and 59 of them have managed to evacuate from the building on their own, the department said. As many as 46 firefighters and 13 fire engines are eliminating the fire, the statement said.

"A message about a fire on Adi Sharipova Street was received on November 30 at 5:33 a.m. [local time, 23:33 GMT on November 29] ... First fire unit arrived at the scene within seven minutes. At the time of arrival, there was burning in the basement of a three-story apartment building, the first floor and basement of which had been converted to a hostel," the department said on the website, adding that the fire engulfed 30 square meters (323 square feet) and was localized at 6:22 a.m. local time. There were about 72 people at the hostel, and 59 of them have managed to evacuate from the building on their own, the department said. As many as 46 firefighters and 13 fire engines are eliminating the fire, the statement said. The akimat of Almaty, the city's mayor's office, said Thursday that three people have been taken to a hospital as a result of the fire. The akimat added that the evacuated people have been hot meals and medical and psychological assistance and that they will be accommodated in the city's hotels within an hour.

