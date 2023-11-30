https://sputnikglobe.com/20231130/french-govt-members-to-be-banned-from-using-telegram-whatsapp-starting-dec-8---reports-1115294952.html
French Gov't Members to Be Banned From Using Telegram, WhatsApp Starting Dec. 8 - Reports
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Members of the French government will be prohibited from using messengers not approved by the National Agency for Information Systems Security (ANSSI), including Telegram and WhatsApp, starting December 8, French media reported Wednesday.
The BFMTV broadcaster reported that French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne signed a circular to the country's ministers and top staff on November 22, urging them to delete all messaging applications not approved by ANSSI by December 8.
The decision concerns the use of such messaging applications as Telegram, WhatsApp and Signal, the report said.
Instead, French cabinet members were called upon to install France's Olvid application on their phones and computers, which, like WhatsApp, uses end-to-end encryption to protect messages, the broadcaster reported.