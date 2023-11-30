International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231130/french-govt-members-to-be-banned-from-using-telegram-whatsapp-starting-dec-8---reports-1115294952.html
French Gov't Members to Be Banned From Using Telegram, WhatsApp Starting Dec. 8 - Reports
French Gov't Members to Be Banned From Using Telegram, WhatsApp Starting Dec. 8 - Reports
The BFMTV broadcaster reported that French Prime Minister Borne signed a circular to the country's ministers and top staff on November 22, urging them to delete all messaging applications not approved by ANSSI by December 8.
2023-11-30T03:07+0000
2023-11-30T03:07+0000
world
whatsapp
france
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107802/22/1078022271_0:0:3224:1815_1920x0_80_0_0_6bf51590e279f56b934af914e31148fa.jpg
The BFMTV broadcaster reported that French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne signed a circular to the country's ministers and top staff on November 22, urging them to delete all messaging applications not approved by ANSSI by December 8. The decision concerns the use of such messaging applications as Telegram, WhatsApp and Signal, the report said. Instead, French cabinet members were called upon to install France's Olvid application on their phones and computers, which, like WhatsApp, uses end-to-end encryption to protect messages, the broadcaster reported.
france
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107802/22/1078022271_493:0:3224:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_4929b19f28eb08116a831999e7c5f237.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
whatsapp, telegram, france, french government, elisabeth borne, apps, olvid app
whatsapp, telegram, france, french government, elisabeth borne, apps, olvid app

French Gov't Members to Be Banned From Using Telegram, WhatsApp Starting Dec. 8 - Reports

03:07 GMT 30.11.2023
© AP Photo / Martin MeissnerThe icons of Google, WhatsApp and YouTube are pictured on an iPhone on Thursday, Nov. 15, 2018 in Gelsenkirchen, Germany
The icons of Google, WhatsApp and YouTube are pictured on an iPhone on Thursday, Nov. 15, 2018 in Gelsenkirchen, Germany - Sputnik International, 1920, 30.11.2023
© AP Photo / Martin Meissner
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Members of the French government will be prohibited from using messengers not approved by the National Agency for Information Systems Security (ANSSI), including Telegram and WhatsApp, starting December 8, French media reported Wednesday.
The BFMTV broadcaster reported that French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne signed a circular to the country's ministers and top staff on November 22, urging them to delete all messaging applications not approved by ANSSI by December 8.
The decision concerns the use of such messaging applications as Telegram, WhatsApp and Signal, the report said.
Instead, French cabinet members were called upon to install France's Olvid application on their phones and computers, which, like WhatsApp, uses end-to-end encryption to protect messages, the broadcaster reported.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала