French Gov't Members to Be Banned From Using Telegram, WhatsApp Starting Dec. 8 - Reports

The BFMTV broadcaster reported that French Prime Minister Borne signed a circular to the country's ministers and top staff on November 22, urging them to delete all messaging applications not approved by ANSSI by December 8.

The BFMTV broadcaster reported that French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne signed a circular to the country's ministers and top staff on November 22, urging them to delete all messaging applications not approved by ANSSI by December 8. The decision concerns the use of such messaging applications as Telegram, WhatsApp and Signal, the report said. Instead, French cabinet members were called upon to install France's Olvid application on their phones and computers, which, like WhatsApp, uses end-to-end encryption to protect messages, the broadcaster reported.

