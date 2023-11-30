https://sputnikglobe.com/20231130/haley-gets-coveted-koch-industries-endorsement-hunter-biden-saga-continues-1115286254.html
Haley Gets 'Coveted' Koch Industries Endorsement; Hunter Biden Saga Continues
Haley Gets 'Coveted' Koch Industries Endorsement; Hunter Biden Saga Continues
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discussed a number of topics from around the globe, including the Koch Industries endorsement to Republican candidate Nikki Haley.
Haley Gets 'Coveted' Koch Industries Endorsement; Hunter Biden Saga Continues
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discussed a number of topics from around the globe, including the Koch Industries endorsement to Republican candidate Nikki Haley.
Esteban Carrillo: Beirut-based Ecuadorian Journalist and Current Editor for The Cradle.Edward Woodson: TV/Radio Personality and AuthorSteve Gill: Attorney and CEO of Steve MediaLuther Mercer: Education Expert and CEO of Mercer LLC.In the first hour, Fault Lines spoke to journalist Esteban Carrillo about the humanitarian truce extension reached between Hamas and Israel with pending swaps ongoing.In the second hour, author Edward Woodson joined Fault Lines to discuss the support and endorsement by the powerful Koch Industries to Republican candidate Nikki Haley to rival favorite Donald J. Trump.In the third hour, attorney Steve Gill joined Fault Lines to discuss Hunter Biden's offer to testify publicly before congress, striking a defiant note in response to a subpoena from Republicans and setting up a potential high-stakes faceoff even as a separate special counsel probe unfolds.Later in the last hour, Fault Lines spoke to education expert Luther Mercer about segregated learning in schools after an institution in northern Chicago offers classes separated by race.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discussed a number of topics from around the globe, including the Koch Industries endorsement to Republican candidate Nikki Haley.
Esteban Carrillo: Beirut-based Ecuadorian Journalist and Current Editor for The Cradle.
Edward Woodson: TV/Radio Personality and Author
Steve Gill: Attorney and CEO of Steve Media
Luther Mercer: Education Expert and CEO of Mercer LLC.
In the first hour, Fault Lines spoke to journalist Esteban Carrillo about the humanitarian truce extension reached between Hamas and Israel with pending swaps ongoing.
In the second hour, author Edward Woodson joined Fault Lines to discuss the support and endorsement by the powerful Koch Industries to Republican candidate Nikki Haley to rival favorite Donald J. Trump.
In the third hour, attorney Steve Gill joined Fault Lines to discuss Hunter Biden's offer to testify publicly before congress, striking a defiant note in response to a subpoena from Republicans and setting up a potential high-stakes faceoff even as a separate special counsel probe unfolds.
Later in the last hour, Fault Lines spoke to education expert Luther Mercer about segregated learning in schools after an institution in northern Chicago offers classes separated by race.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
Catch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM