Hamas Announces Extension of Humanitarian Pause With Israel on Thursday
Hamas Announces Extension of Humanitarian Pause With Israel on Thursday
Palestinian movement Hamas announced on Thursday the extension of the humanitarian pause in the Gaza Strip with Israel.
"An agreement was reached to extend the truce for the seventh day — Thursday," Hamas said in a statement. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) announced early on Thursday that the humanitarian pause with Palestinian movement Hamas, which was about to expire, will continue in light of efforts to continue the release of hostages in the Gaza Strip.On Monday, Qatar announced that an agreement had been reached between Israel and Hamas on a two-day extension of the humanitarian truce in the Gaza Strip on the same terms as the previous one. Last week, Qatar mediated a deal between Israel and Hamas on a four-day truce and the exchange of some of the prisoners and hostages, as well as the delivery of humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip.
CAIRO (Sputnik) - Palestinian movement Hamas announced on Thursday the extension of the humanitarian pause in the Gaza Strip with Israel.
"An agreement was reached to extend the truce for the seventh day — Thursday," Hamas said in a statement.
The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) announced early on Thursday that the humanitarian pause with Palestinian movement Hamas, which was about to expire, will continue in light of efforts to continue the release of hostages in the Gaza Strip.
"In light of the mediators' efforts to continue the process of releasing the hostages and subject to the terms of the framework, the operational pause will continue," the IDF said on Telegram.
On Monday, Qatar announced that an agreement had been reached between Israel and Hamas on a two-day extension of the humanitarian truce in the Gaza Strip on the same terms as the previous one. Last week, Qatar mediated a deal between Israel and Hamas on a four-day truce and the exchange of some of the prisoners and hostages, as well as the delivery of humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip.
