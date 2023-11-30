https://sputnikglobe.com/20231130/hamas-announces-extension-of-humanitarian-pause-with-israel-on-thursday-1115297042.html
Hamas Announces Extension of Humanitarian Pause With Israel on Thursday
Hamas Announces Extension of Humanitarian Pause With Israel on Thursday
Palestinian movement Hamas announced on Thursday the extension of the humanitarian pause in the Gaza Strip with Israel.
2023-11-30T05:12+0000
2023-11-30T05:12+0000
2023-11-30T05:12+0000
world
palestine-israel conflict
israel
gaza strip
middle east
qatar
israel defense forces (idf)
hamas
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0b/1d/1115285453_0:205:3072:1933_1920x0_80_0_0_95d086c863f0f8932f3820f44dcd6812.jpg
"An agreement was reached to extend the truce for the seventh day — Thursday," Hamas said in a statement. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) announced early on Thursday that the humanitarian pause with Palestinian movement Hamas, which was about to expire, will continue in light of efforts to continue the release of hostages in the Gaza Strip.On Monday, Qatar announced that an agreement had been reached between Israel and Hamas on a two-day extension of the humanitarian truce in the Gaza Strip on the same terms as the previous one. Last week, Qatar mediated a deal between Israel and Hamas on a four-day truce and the exchange of some of the prisoners and hostages, as well as the delivery of humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231129/israels-gaza-offensive-ends-in-political-and-military-defeat--scott-ritter-1115278076.html
israel
gaza strip
qatar
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0b/1d/1115285453_211:0:2942:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_0f5f54a8373074029dc19dbe3478b2ef.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
humanitarian pause, palestinian movement hamas, gaza strip with israel
humanitarian pause, palestinian movement hamas, gaza strip with israel
Hamas Announces Extension of Humanitarian Pause With Israel on Thursday
CAIRO (Sputnik) - Palestinian movement Hamas announced on Thursday the extension of the humanitarian pause in the Gaza Strip with Israel.
"An agreement was reached to extend the truce for the seventh day — Thursday," Hamas said in a statement.
The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) announced early on Thursday that the humanitarian pause with Palestinian movement Hamas, which was about to expire, will continue in light of efforts to continue the release of hostages in the Gaza Strip.
"In light of the mediators' efforts to continue the process of releasing the hostages and subject to the terms of the framework, the operational pause will continue," the IDF said on Telegram.
On Monday, Qatar announced that an agreement had been reached between Israel and Hamas on a two-day extension of the humanitarian truce in the Gaza Strip
on the same terms as the previous one. Last week, Qatar mediated a deal between Israel and Hamas on a four-day truce and the exchange of some of the prisoners and hostages, as well as the delivery of humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip.