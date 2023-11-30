https://sputnikglobe.com/20231130/israel-releases-sixth-group-of-30-palestinian-prisoners---reports-1115293597.html
Israel Releases Sixth Group of 30 Palestinian Prisoners - Reports
A bus carrying released Palestinians has left Israel's Ofer Prison and was en route to the city of Ramallah, the report said.
A bus carrying released Palestinians has left Israel's Ofer Prison and was en route to the city of Ramallah, the report said. Earlier in the day, the International Committee of the Red Cross said 16 people who were being held hostage in the Gaza Strip had been released and handed over to Israeli authorities.
TUNIS (Sputnik) - Israel has released the sixth group of 30 Palestinian prisoners under the humanitarian pause agreement with Palestinian movement Hamas, the Al Jazeera broadcaster reported Thursday.
