https://sputnikglobe.com/20231130/israel-releases-sixth-group-of-30-palestinian-prisoners---reports-1115293597.html

Israel Releases Sixth Group of 30 Palestinian Prisoners - Reports

Israel Releases Sixth Group of 30 Palestinian Prisoners - Reports

A bus carrying released Palestinians has left Israel's Ofer Prison and was en route to the city of Ramallah, the report said.

2023-11-30T00:49+0000

2023-11-30T00:49+0000

2023-11-30T00:49+0000

world

gaza strip

ofer prison

palestinians

israeli-palestinian conflict

international committee of the red cross (icrc)

prisoner release

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0b/08/1114815396_0:23:3013:1718_1920x0_80_0_0_482b0400d62c3ad3e601bc35c213c46d.jpg

A bus carrying released Palestinians has left Israel's Ofer Prison and was en route to the city of Ramallah, the report said. Earlier in the day, the International Committee of the Red Cross said 16 people who were being held hostage in the Gaza Strip had been released and handed over to Israeli authorities.

gaza strip

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

gaza strip, ofer prison, palestinian prisoners, israeli-palestinian conflict, palestinian prisoner release