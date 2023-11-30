https://sputnikglobe.com/20231130/japan-asks-us-to-suspend-v-22-osprey-flights-following-deadly-crash-1115313483.html
Japan has suspended operations of the V-22 Osprey tilt-rotor aircraft in the wake of a crash off the coast earlier this week. The notoriously unstable aircraft has had dozens of crashes, often triggering similar groundings.
The suspension announcement was made on Thursday by Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s chief cabinet secretary, Hirokazu Matsuno, who said Tokyo had asked the US to temporarily halt non-emergency flights of Ospreys.On Wednesday, an Osprey carrying six US service members (the US Coast Guard initially told the press it was eight) crashed off the coast of Japan’s Kagoshima Prefecture, one of whom died in the accident. Little information has been released since, including the fate of the other five people on board. One eyewitness told Japanese media he had seen the aircraft’s left engine on fire as it plummeted into the sea.Just last year, Japan temporarily grounded all of the US Air Force’s Ospreys amid a series of “safety incidents,” something the US Navy did for its version of the aircraft just months before.The V-22 was first unveiled in 1988, but due to a series of chronic issues involving its highly complex tilt-rotor system, which allows it to fly either horizontally like a fixed-wing aircraft or vertically like a helicopter, the Osprey didn’t enter service with the US military until 2007.The US has several military bases in Japan, which has been a close US ally since its defeat in World War II. However, Japanese residents have at times resisted the US military’s activities, including mobilizing to block several proposed Aegis Ashore radar and air defense installations, which are likely to become targets in the event of a war with North Korea or China. Residents of Okinawa, an island in the Ryukyu Islands, have also fought plans to expand the massive Marine Corps Air Station Futenma in central Ginowan city.
Japan Asks US to Suspend V-22 Osprey Flights Following Deadly Crash
The suspension announcement was made on Thursday by Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s chief cabinet secretary, Hirokazu Matsuno, who said Tokyo had asked the US to temporarily halt non-emergency flights of Ospreys.
“Safety has to come first,” he said, adding that Japan had to take the situation “seriously.”
On Wednesday, an Osprey carrying six US service members (the US Coast Guard initially told the press it was eight) crashed off the coast
of Japan’s Kagoshima Prefecture, one of whom died in the accident. Little information has been released since, including the fate of the other five people on board. One eyewitness told Japanese media he had seen the aircraft’s left engine on fire as it plummeted into the sea.
“The occurrence of such a major accident causes great anxiety to the people of the region, and it is truly regrettable,” Japanese Defense Minister Minoru Kihara said, adding it was not the first time an Osprey had crashed near Japan, but it was the first time someone had died in such an incident.
Just last year, Japan temporarily grounded
all of the US Air Force’s Ospreys amid a series of “safety incidents,” something the US Navy did
for its version of the aircraft just months before.
The V-22 was first unveiled in 1988, but due to a series of chronic issues involving its highly complex tilt-rotor system, which allows it to fly either horizontally like a fixed-wing aircraft or vertically like a helicopter, the Osprey didn’t enter service with the US military until 2007.
The US has several military bases in Japan, which has been a close US ally since its defeat in World War II. However, Japanese residents have at times resisted the US military’s activities, including mobilizing to block several proposed Aegis Ashore
radar and air defense installations, which are likely to become targets in the event of a war with North Korea or China. Residents of Okinawa, an island in the Ryukyu Islands, have also fought plans to expand
the massive Marine Corps Air Station Futenma in central Ginowan city.