The official added that it is difficult to assess the likelihood of implementing such a "crazy" plan and the West's reaction to its implementation.
SIMFEROPOL, Russia (Sputnik) - Kiev authorities are preparing a military provocation against Poland in the event of a critical decline in Western support, Acting Kherson Region Governor Vladimir Saldo has told Sputnik.
"According to the data received from our sources in Ukraine, we are talking about a provocation involving an attack with Western or [Ukraine's] own converted missiles, on the parts of which they want to put Russian markings to further blame Russia.
"They will be ready to do so when they feel that the West has reduced support so much that the front for the Kiev regime is ready to collapse. It could happen in the very near perspective," Saldo said.
The official added that it is difficult to assess the likelihood of implementing such a "crazy" plan and the West's reaction to its implementation.
"The United States will immediately realize what really happened. And in Poland, for example, an official investigation has recently confirmed that the murder of two Polish citizens had been committed by a Ukrainian missile. So, it is not certain whether West's decision-making centers will fall for such a provocation. However, there is no doubt that Kiev is capable of such madness," Saldo said, adding that Kiev authorities have "completely lost their political reason."
Last November, a missile fell on Polish territory near the border with Ukraine, killing two people. Warsaw said that the missiles were Russian-made but later clarified that there was a high probability that they were shot by Ukrainian air defense forces working to intercept incoming Russian missiles.
In late September 2023, Polish Justice Minister Zbigniew Ziobro confirmed that the missile was of Ukrainian origin.