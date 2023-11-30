https://sputnikglobe.com/20231130/kherson-region-governor-says-kiev-preparing-provocation-against-poland-to-blame-russia-1115295832.html

Kherson Region Governor Says Kiev Preparing Provocation Against Poland to Blame Russia

The official added that it is difficult to assess the likelihood of implementing such a "crazy" plan and the West's reaction to its implementation.

"According to the data received from our sources in Ukraine, we are talking about a provocation involving an attack with Western or [Ukraine's] own converted missiles, on the parts of which they want to put Russian markings to further blame Russia. "They will be ready to do so when they feel that the West has reduced support so much that the front for the Kiev regime is ready to collapse. It could happen in the very near perspective," Saldo said. The official added that it is difficult to assess the likelihood of implementing such a "crazy" plan and the West's reaction to its implementation. Last November, a missile fell on Polish territory near the border with Ukraine, killing two people. Warsaw said that the missiles were Russian-made but later clarified that there was a high probability that they were shot by Ukrainian air defense forces working to intercept incoming Russian missiles. In late September 2023, Polish Justice Minister Zbigniew Ziobro confirmed that the missile was of Ukrainian origin.

