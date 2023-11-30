https://sputnikglobe.com/20231130/russias-lavrov-addresses-osce-ministerial-council-meeting-1115298361.html
Russia's Lavrov Addresses OSCE Ministerial Council Meeting
Russia's Lavrov Addresses OSCE Ministerial Council Meeting
Sputnik is live as Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov participates in Ministerial Council Meeting of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe in Skopje.
Sputnik comes to you live with a broadcast featuring Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov attending a Ministerial Council Meeting of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe in Skopje.This is Lavrov's first visit to Europe since last February. The last time Russia's top diplomat attended an OSCE Ministerial meeting was two years ago, in December 2021 in Stockholm, Sweden.Earlier, Lavrov said that there were several requests for meetings on the sidelines of the OSCE Foreign Ministers' Council, including from Western representatives.Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more!
Russia's Lavrov Addresses OSCE Ministerial Council Meeting
The 30th Ministerial Council Meeting of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) is running from November 30 to December 1 in the capital of North Macedonia.
Sputnik comes to you live with a broadcast featuring Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov attending a Ministerial Council Meeting of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe in Skopje.
This is Lavrov's first visit to Europe since last February. The last time Russia's top diplomat attended an OSCE Ministerial meeting was two years ago, in December 2021 in Stockholm, Sweden.
Earlier, Lavrov said that there were several requests for meetings on the sidelines of the OSCE Foreign Ministers' Council, including from Western representatives.
Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more!