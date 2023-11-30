https://sputnikglobe.com/20231130/us-stifles-ukraines-nato-fantasy-1115293286.html

US Stifles Ukraine's NATO Fantasy

US Stifles Ukraine's NATO Fantasy

On today’s episode of The Backstory, Host Rachel Blevins looked at conflicts in Israel and Ukraine and the latest moves by first son Hunter Biden, as the impeachment inquiry into his father heats up.

2023-11-30T04:12+0000

2023-11-30T04:12+0000

2023-11-30T09:02+0000

the backstory

radio

2024 us presidential election

israel

hunter biden

ukraine

gaza

border

zionism

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0b/1d/1115293125_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_44bda0c81ad3a7413ef1b515ab48fd45.png

U.S. Stifles Ukraine's NATO Fantasy On today’s episode of The Backstory, Host Rachel Blevins looked at conflicts in Israel and Ukraine and the latest moves by first son Hunter Biden, as the impeachment inquiry into his father heats up.

In the first segment, Rachel interviewed Attorney and Political Analyst, Tyler Nixon, about Hunter Biden's pushing to testify publicly before the House about the foreign business deals he was involved in while his father was Vice President. According to Nixon, this move is likely a PR stunt by Biden and his team to make Republicans look like they are trying to hide things from the public eye. But Nixon suggested that the first son could end up hurting himself if he were to testify publicly. On the topic of Donald Trump's legal troubles in Georgia, Nixon said he believes the Fulton County prosecutors who are opposing plea deals for the former president and at least two of his associates are guilty of partisan political gamesmanship, leading to a miscarriage of justice.Next, Rachel talked with filmmaker Igor Lopatonok, the mastermind behind "Ukraine On Fire" and “Revealing Ukraine.” He argued that the use of military aid and Washington-based decision-makers to influence Ukrainian affairs is incredibly dangerous. Lopatonok called out war mongers such as former National Security Advisor John Bolton and former Vice President Dick Cheney, claiming they've benefited themselves and the military industrial complex with their influence on US foreign policy.In today’s third segment, Rachel discussed the soaring migrant crisis with Robert Law, Director of Regulatory Affairs and Policy for the Center for Immigration Studies. He highlighted the ways in which President Biden's failed border strategy has turned every state into a "border state," and argued that providing work permits only rewards lawbreakers and sends a signal to would-be migrants to come illegally. Law noted that so-called sanctuary cities like New York and Chicago now have "buyer's remorse," as their residents are forced to pay the price for their policies.Finally, Rachel talked to Rabbi Yaakov Shapiro, an author and host of Committing High Reason, about the latest news from Israel as Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is trying to save his career by arguing that he is the only one who can prevent the creation of a Palestinian state. Rabbi Shapiro noted that the Israeli leader is willing to say anything to try to gain support, and the average Israeli wants to live peacefully. While the US House of Representatives recently passed a resolution conflating Antisemitism with anti-Zionisim, Congressman Thomas Massie was the only one to vote against it. Rabbi Shapiro called Massie brave, and said that as a Jew, he is grateful to the congressman for speaking up.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

israel

ukraine

gaza

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Rachel Blevins

Rachel Blevins

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Rachel Blevins

hunter biden case, how us controls ukraine, donald trump prosecution, us border policy, zionism in us