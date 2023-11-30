International
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Watch Russian MiG-31 Jet Perform Air Patrol Mission in Kherson Direction
Watch Russian MiG-31 Jet Perform Air Patrol Mission in Kherson Direction
The Russian Defense Ministry has released footage showing the crews of Russian MiG-31 fighter jet of the Russian Aerospace Forces perform air patrol missions in the Kherson direction.
The Russian Defense Ministry has released footage showing the crews of a Russian MiG-31 fighter jet of the Russian Aerospace Force perform air patrol missions in the Kherson direction.The video released by the ministry shows a plane armed with air-to-air missiles taking off from an airfield. After footage from the cockpit, the clip ends with the MiG-31 returning to the runway.
The Russian MiG-31 is a highly capable interceptor aircraft designed to defend against aerial threats at long range. Equipped with advanced radar and missile systems, this supersonic jet can engage targets at extreme altitudes and speeds, making it a formidable asset in modern air defense.
The Russian Defense Ministry has released footage showing the crews of a Russian MiG-31 fighter jet of the Russian Aerospace Force perform air patrol missions in the Kherson direction.
The video released by the ministry shows a plane armed with air-to-air missiles taking off from an airfield. After footage from the cockpit, the clip ends with the MiG-31 returning to the runway.
