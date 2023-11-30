https://sputnikglobe.com/20231130/watch-russian-mig-31-jet-perform-air-patrol-mission-in-kherson-direction-1115300853.html

Watch Russian MiG-31 Jet Perform Air Patrol Mission in Kherson Direction

The Russian Defense Ministry has released footage showing the crews of Russian MiG-31 fighter jet of the Russian Aerospace Forces perform air patrol missions in the Kherson direction.

The Russian Defense Ministry has released footage showing the crews of a Russian MiG-31 fighter jet of the Russian Aerospace Force perform air patrol missions in the Kherson direction.The video released by the ministry shows a plane armed with air-to-air missiles taking off from an airfield. After footage from the cockpit, the clip ends with the MiG-31 returning to the runway.

