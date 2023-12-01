https://sputnikglobe.com/20231201/celestial-odd-couple-overweight-planet-defies-cosmic-norms-by-orbiting-tiny-host-star-1115337094.html

Celestial Odd Couple: 'Overweight' Planet Defies Cosmic Norms by Orbiting Tiny Host Star

Astronomers identified an unusual celestial pair - an "overweight" planet, 13 times larger than Earth, orbiting a diminutive host star, LHS 3154, which is merely nine times smaller than the sun.

2023-12-01T22:34+0000

Astronomers have identified an unusual celestial pair - an "overweight" planet, 13 times larger than Earth that is orbiting a host star nine times smaller than the sun.Officials stumbled upon the unexpected cosmic duo defying conventional theories of planet formation after utilizing the Habitable Zone Planet Finder (HPF).The study suggests a need for a reevaluation of our understanding of planetary and stellar formation processes. The researchers propose that the unexpectedly hefty planetary disk around LHS 3154 challenges conventional notions, potentially containing more dust than previously assumed.The detection of LHS 3154b, with an orbital period of merely 3.7 days, specifically prompts contemplation on the relationship between planet size, host star temperature, and the potential for liquid water. Researchers have argued that the close proximity of LHS 3154b to its star may be analogous to staying close to a cooling campfire for warmth – a necessity for a planet to sustain liquid water.Professor Frédéric Masset of the National Autonomous University of Mexico, in a commentary on the findings, describes the discovery as "unheard of" and has underscored it may prompt a significant reevaluation of current planetary formation theories.One potential explanation offered is a reconsideration of the amount of dust present in planetary disks, challenging previous assumptions and urging scientists to revisit the fundamental principles guiding our understanding of the cosmos.The study was published in the Science journal.

