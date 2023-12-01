International
Люди во время встречи первого восхода солнца Нового 2023 года в Сеуле - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.04.2023
Beyond Politics
Check out all the latest trending news and stories from across the globe and the Internet! Lifestyle, cultural stories, social media hits, latest science and technology news, photos, videos, and much more!
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231201/familys-legal-spat-over-inheritance-money-from-sue-the-t-rex-is-on-going---reports-1115316216.html
Family's Legal Spat Over Inheritance Money From Sue the T. Rex is On-Going - Reports
Family's Legal Spat Over Inheritance Money From Sue the T. Rex is On-Going - Reports
“Sue” the T. rex is the largest and most complete Tyrannosaurus rex specimen ever discovered, according to Chicago’s Field Museum.
2023-12-01T03:09+0000
2023-12-01T03:09+0000
beyond politics
t-rex
legal
battle
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0c/01/1115316057_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_686fdb1cbcf22b685e2f1911a3c68296.jpg
“Sue” the T. rex is the largest and most complete Tyrannosaurus rex specimen ever discovered, according to Chicago’s Field Museum. The fossil stands at 13 feet (4 meters) tall at the hip and more than 40 feet (12.2 meters) long. The fossil was discovered on a South Dakota couple’s estate, and after a legal battle, the couple was able to claim rights to the skeleton. They then auctioned the skeleton for $7.6 million (more than $16 million today).But Sue is now at the center of another legal battle: the children of the couple that profited from the sale of the dinosaur skeleton are now wondering who will inherit whatever is left from that sale.Maurice Williams first died in 2011, followed by his wife Darlene Williams in December of 2020. The couple had four children, with three of those siblings now involved in a court dispute over the profits of “Sue” the dinosaur skeleton. Darlene had two wills, the first, which was signed in 2017, included all of her children and grandchildren and listed her daughter Sandra Williams Luther as the person to take charge of settling the estate, as well as making sure her will was carried out, per one report.But her second will was signed on November 25, 2020, less than three weeks before she passed away. The second will designated Luther as the sole heir and executor of her estate. But another daughter of Darlene, Jacqueline Schwartz, is questioning the legitimacy of Darlene’s second will. Schwartz says her mother was in hospice care and was critically ill when she signed the document. Her signing of the will also had no witnesses due to COVID-19 regulations.Schwartz has also contested the sale of her mother’s home in South Dakota which took place just a couple of weeks before her death. The proceeds of which went to her Darlene’s son, Carson Williams.A trial date for this family’s legal dispute has not yet been set.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Mary Manley
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/01/0b/1092187887_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_0c2cc4c84f89aff034cc55bb01fb6697.jpg
Mary Manley
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/01/0b/1092187887_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_0c2cc4c84f89aff034cc55bb01fb6697.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0c/01/1115316057_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_3beb156a35620cefd11245105dd95322.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
t. rex, sue the t. rex, legal dispute, family legal dispute, court battle, inheritance money
t. rex, sue the t. rex, legal dispute, family legal dispute, court battle, inheritance money

Family's Legal Spat Over Inheritance Money From Sue the T. Rex is On-Going - Reports

03:09 GMT 01.12.2023
© AP Photo / Teresa CrawfordIn this Feb. 5, 2018, photo, Garth Dallman, center, and Bill Kouchie, right, both from the dinosaur restoration firm Research Casting International, Ltd., begin the of dismantling Sue, the Tyrannosaurus rex, on display at Chicago's Field Museum. For years, the the massive mostly-intact dinosaur skeleton that came to be known as Sue the T-rex was at the center of a legal battle. The latest dispute involves who inherits what's left of the money created by the sale of Sue.
In this Feb. 5, 2018, photo, Garth Dallman, center, and Bill Kouchie, right, both from the dinosaur restoration firm Research Casting International, Ltd., begin the of dismantling Sue, the Tyrannosaurus rex, on display at Chicago's Field Museum. For years, the the massive mostly-intact dinosaur skeleton that came to be known as Sue the T-rex was at the center of a legal battle. The latest dispute involves who inherits what's left of the money created by the sale of Sue. - Sputnik International, 1920, 01.12.2023
© AP Photo / Teresa Crawford
Subscribe
- Sputnik International
Mary Manley
All materials
The famous, mostly-intact dinosaur skeleton was first discovered in 1990 on property owned by Maurice and Darlene Williams in the US state of South Dakota.
“Sue” the T. rex is the largest and most complete Tyrannosaurus rex specimen ever discovered, according to Chicago’s Field Museum. The fossil stands at 13 feet (4 meters) tall at the hip and more than 40 feet (12.2 meters) long. The fossil was discovered on a South Dakota couple’s estate, and after a legal battle, the couple was able to claim rights to the skeleton. They then auctioned the skeleton for $7.6 million (more than $16 million today).
But Sue is now at the center of another legal battle: the children of the couple that profited from the sale of the dinosaur skeleton are now wondering who will inherit whatever is left from that sale.
Maurice Williams first died in 2011, followed by his wife Darlene Williams in December of 2020. The couple had four children, with three of those siblings now involved in a court dispute over the profits of “Sue” the dinosaur skeleton. Darlene had two wills, the first, which was signed in 2017, included all of her children and grandchildren and listed her daughter Sandra Williams Luther as the person to take charge of settling the estate, as well as making sure her will was carried out, per one report.
But her second will was signed on November 25, 2020, less than three weeks before she passed away.
The second will designated Luther as the sole heir and executor of her estate. But another daughter of Darlene, Jacqueline Schwartz, is questioning the legitimacy of Darlene’s second will. Schwartz says her mother was in hospice care and was critically ill when she signed the document. Her signing of the will also had no witnesses due to COVID-19 regulations.
Schwartz has also contested the sale of her mother’s home in South Dakota which took place just a couple of weeks before her death. The proceeds of which went to her Darlene’s son, Carson Williams.
A trial date for this family’s legal dispute has not yet been set.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала