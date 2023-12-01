https://sputnikglobe.com/20231201/fox-hosts-first-ever-debate-between-rival-governors-1115311599.html
Fox Hosts First Ever Debate Between Rival Governors
Fox Hosts First Ever Debate Between Rival Governors
On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Ted Rall and Angie Wong discussed current events worldwide, including the upcoming Fox News debate between rival governors Gavin Newsom and Ron DeSantis.
On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Ted Rall and Angie Wong discussed current events worldwide, including the upcoming Fox News debate between rival governors Gavin Newsom and Ron DeSantis.
Mitch Roschelle - Media CommentatorTodd "Bubba" Horowitz - Chief Marketing StrategistJeremy Kuzmarov - Managing Editor of Covert Action MagazineProfessor Francis Anthony Boyle - American Human Rights Lawyer, Professor of Int'l LawThe show kicks off with media commentator Mitch Roschelle, who weighs in on the upcoming, unprecedented Fox News debate between rival governors Gavin Newsom and Ron DeSantis.Then, Chief Marketing Strategist of BubbaTrading.com, Todd "Bubba" Horowitz shares his perspective on the imminent stopgap funding vote regarding the stopgap, as Congress members prepare for talks on the important bill next week.The second hour begins with editor and author Jeremy Kuzmarov who discusses leaked documents revealing the "anti-disinformation" group CTIL's role in online censorship.The show closes with international affairs professor and human rights lawyer Francis Boyle to discuss the latest out of Gaza, including the Israel-Hamas truce extension.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
Fox Hosts First Ever Debate Between Rival Governors
On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Ted Rall and Angie Wong discussed current events worldwide, including the upcoming Fox News debate between rival governors Gavin Newsom and Ron DeSantis.
Mitch Roschelle - Media Commentator
Todd "Bubba" Horowitz - Chief Marketing Strategist
Jeremy Kuzmarov - Managing Editor of Covert Action Magazine
Professor Francis Anthony Boyle - American Human Rights Lawyer, Professor of Int'l Law
The show kicks off with media commentator Mitch Roschelle, who weighs in on the upcoming, unprecedented Fox News debate between rival governors Gavin Newsom and Ron DeSantis.
Then, Chief Marketing Strategist of BubbaTrading.com, Todd "Bubba" Horowitz shares his perspective on the imminent stopgap funding vote regarding the stopgap, as Congress members prepare for talks on the important bill next week.
The second hour begins with editor and author Jeremy Kuzmarov who discusses leaked documents revealing the "anti-disinformation" group CTIL's role in online censorship.
The show closes with international affairs professor and human rights lawyer Francis Boyle to discuss the latest out of Gaza, including the Israel-Hamas truce extension.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
Catch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM