https://sputnikglobe.com/20231201/geopolitical-storm-brewing-from-palestine-to-ukraine-1115324575.html
Geopolitical Storm Brewing from Palestine to Ukraine
Geopolitical Storm Brewing from Palestine to Ukraine
In this week’s episode of the New Rules podcast, host Dimitri Simes Jr. speaks with veteran geopolitical analyst Pepe Escobar about why the Global American Empire needs war in Gaza to maintain its geopolitical hegemony.
2023-12-01T17:30+0000
2023-12-01T17:30+0000
2023-12-01T17:30+0000
new rules
eurasia
ukraine
gaza
palestine
pepe escobar
middle east
us
us empire
radio
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0c/01/1115325020_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_81bcca8313fd8cb922ffd06ee7163004.jpg
Geopolitical Storm Brewing from Palestine to Ukraine
In this week’s episode of the New Rules podcast, host Dimitri Simes Jr. speaks with veteran geopolitical analyst Pepe Escobar about why the Global American Empire needs war in Gaza to maintain its geopolitical hegemony.
- Pepe Escobar, veteran geopolitical analystThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM
eurasia
ukraine
gaza
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0c/01/1115325020_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_431faff211ebd48d23d23da11bb67a84.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
eurasia, ukraine, gaza, palestine, pepe escobar, middle east, us, us empire, radio, аудио
eurasia, ukraine, gaza, palestine, pepe escobar, middle east, us, us empire, radio, аудио
Geopolitical Storm Brewing from Palestine to Ukraine
Simes Dimitri
Deputy Director of Sputnik's English-language Department
In this week’s episode of the New Rules podcast, host Dimitri Simes Jr. speaks with veteran geopolitical analyst Pepe Escobar about why the Global American Empire needs war in Gaza to maintain its geopolitical hegemony.
“This [conflict] proves once again that the US will never leave West Asia. The region is absolutely essential for the empire, considering that the Americans are being slowly, but surely and very forcefully expelled from the big Eurasia by the Russia-China strategic partnership – by their trade deals, their multilateral organizations and economic integration projects. All that goes completely against American domination of Eurasia.”
- Pepe Escobar, veteran geopolitical analyst
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
Catch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM