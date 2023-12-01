International
New Rules
New Rules provides you with an in-depth look at the geopolitical, economic, and ideological trends changing the world. The era of American global hegemony is coming to an end. What will take its place?
Geopolitical Storm Brewing from Palestine to Ukraine
Geopolitical Storm Brewing from Palestine to Ukraine
In this week’s episode of the New Rules podcast, host Dimitri Simes Jr. speaks with veteran geopolitical analyst Pepe Escobar about why the Global American Empire needs war in Gaza to maintain its geopolitical hegemony.
Geopolitical Storm Brewing from Palestine to Ukraine
In this week’s episode of the New Rules podcast, host Dimitri Simes Jr. speaks with veteran geopolitical analyst Pepe Escobar about why the Global American Empire needs war in Gaza to maintain its geopolitical hegemony.
Geopolitical Storm Brewing from Palestine to Ukraine

17:30 GMT 01.12.2023
New Rules
Geopolitical Storm Brewing from Palestine to Ukraine
Simes Dimitri
Deputy Director of Sputnik's English-language Department
In this week’s episode of the New Rules podcast, host Dimitri Simes Jr. speaks with veteran geopolitical analyst Pepe Escobar about why the Global American Empire needs war in Gaza to maintain its geopolitical hegemony.

“This [conflict] proves once again that the US will never leave West Asia. The region is absolutely essential for the empire, considering that the Americans are being slowly, but surely and very forcefully expelled from the big Eurasia by the Russia-China strategic partnership – by their trade deals, their multilateral organizations and economic integration projects. All that goes completely against American domination of Eurasia.”

- Pepe Escobar, veteran geopolitical analyst
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
Catch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM
