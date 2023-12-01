https://sputnikglobe.com/20231201/henry-kissinger-dead-gaza-truce-extended-egg-price-fixing-1115313149.html

Henry Kissinger Dead, Gaza Truce Extended, Egg Price Fixing

Henry Kissinger Dead, Gaza Truce Extended, Egg Price Fixing

Former White House National Security Advisor Henry Kissinger’s legacy includes a shocking amount of bloodshed and lies.

Former White House National Security Advisor Henry Kissinger's legacy includes a shocking amount of bloodshed and lies.

Professor of law and public policy at Cornell University Robert Hockett joins Misfits hosts Michelle Witte and John Kiriakou to discuss a UN proposal to overhaul international tax laws, how wealthy nations enable most global tax abuse, presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy losing staff to former President Donald Trump's team, new polling data on presidential candidates, and how an egg price fixing scandal provides a lens through which to see the US economy.West Coast Regional Coordinator of the ANSWER Coalition and author Richard Becker discusses the extension of a truce between Israel and Palestinian resistance forces in Gaza, whether Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s goals to “destroy Hamas” can be achieved, a gun attack in the West Bank on Israeli occupation forces and civilians, whether progressive forces in Congress will break with the Democratic establishment in calling for a permanent ceasefire in Gaza, who wants to take Netanyahu’s place, US polling on support for Israel or Palestine, Pope Francis' warning to Israel about resorting to terrorist tactics, the state of the relationship between Iran and the United States, and how Saudi Arabia and Iran might be negotiating behind the scenes.Journalist and co-editor of Peoples Dispatch Zoe Alexandra discusses Kissinger’s legacy in South America, in Chile and beyond. She discusses how Kissinger’s actions affect how countries in the region see the United States, whether the United States has attempted to remedy the harm done by Kissinger’s policy decisions, and how the world is reacting to Kissinger’s passing.The Misfits also discuss health insurance companies using AI to refuse coverage to elderly Americans, the quiet cancellation of Mehdi Hasan’s show on MSNBC, and a burger overhaul.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

