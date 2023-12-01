International
Israel, Hamas Agree to Extend Truce for One More Day - Reports
Israel, Hamas Agree to Extend Truce for One More Day - Reports
Egyptian officials said Thursday that the deal is expected to involve the release of 10 more hostages, mostly women and children, the report said.
2023-12-01T03:12+0000
2023-12-01T03:12+0000
Egyptian officials said Thursday that the deal is expected to involve the release of 10 more hostages, mostly women and children, the report said.
Palestinians carrying a few salvageable items leave Gaza City to safer areas in the south on November 25, 2023, on the second day of a truce between Israel and Hamas.
Palestinians carrying a few salvageable items leave Gaza City to safer areas in the south on November 25, 2023, on the second day of a truce between Israel and Hamas. - Sputnik International, 1920, 01.12.2023
© AFP 2023 / OMAR EL-QATTAA
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Israel and Palestinian movement Hamas have agreed to extend a temporary humanitarian pause for an eighth day, The Wall Street Journal reported Thursday, citing Egyptian officials.
Egyptian officials said Thursday that the deal is expected to involve the release of 10 more hostages, mostly women and children, the report said.
