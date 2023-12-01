https://sputnikglobe.com/20231201/israel-hamas-agree-to-extend-truce-for-one-more-day---reports-1115316355.html
Israel, Hamas Agree to Extend Truce for One More Day - Reports
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Israel and Palestinian movement Hamas have agreed to extend a temporary humanitarian pause for an eighth day, The Wall Street Journal reported Thursday, citing Egyptian officials.
Egyptian officials said Thursday that the deal is expected to involve the release of 10 more hostages, mostly women and children, the report said.