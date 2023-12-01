https://sputnikglobe.com/20231201/israel-ready-to-resume-offensive-despite-truce-extension-1115314994.html

On this episode of The Backstory, host Rachel Blevins looked at the latest in Gaza where a truce between Israel and Hamas entered its seventh day, the death and controversial legacy of Henry Kissinger, and the fight for power in Ukraine amid Washington’s push for President Zelensky to hold an election that could end his time in office.

Dr. Ramzy Baroud - Author, Editor of Palestine Chronicle and Senior Research Fellow at Center for Islam and Global AffairsPeter Kuznick - Professor of History, Director of the Nuclear Studies Institute at American UniversityAndrii Telizhenko - Whistleblower, Former Ukrainian DiplomatJamarl Thomas - Journalist, Co-host of Fault LinesThe show kicks off with Dr. Ramzy Baroud to discuss the devastation in the Gaza Strip that is being overlooked, as the Western media focuses on the truce between Israel and Hamas. Dr. Baroud notes that the soaring death toll emphasizes the international community’s failure to uphold the basic standards of international law.Then, Professor Peter Kuznick dives into the controversial legacy of former Secretary of State Henry Kissinger, who has died at the age of 100. Kuznick says that Kissinger should be remembered as a “war criminal” and that his legacy of supporting death and destruction around the world continues to impact US foreign policy today.The second hour begins with Former Ukrainian Diplomat and Whistleblower Andrii Telizhenko, who looks at the fight between Ukrainian President Zelensky and his top general, Valery Zaluzhny. Telizhenko also reflects his involvement in the Euromaidan protests in Ukraine, 10 years later.The show closes with Journalist and Co-host of Fault Lines, Jamarl Thomas, who looks at the ongoing mystery surrounding what the US Government knows about UFOs. Thomas details the ongoing fight between Congress and the Intelligence Community on what information should be released to the public.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

