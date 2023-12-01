International
Israel Releases Seventh Group of 30 Palestinian Prisoners - Reports
Israel Releases Seventh Group of 30 Palestinian Prisoners - Reports
A bus carrying the released Palestinians has left Israel's Ofer Prison and was en route to the Palestinian city of Beitunia accompanied by a team of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), the broadcaster reported.
A bus carrying the released Palestinians has left Israel's Ofer Prison and was en route to the Palestinian city of Beitunia accompanied by a team of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), the broadcaster reported. Relatives and friends were gathering in Ramallah to welcome them home, the report said. A list of those to be released, posted on Telegram by Hamas on Thursday, included eight women and 22 teenagers. The ICRC said late on Thursday that it had transferred eight hostages released by Hamas to Israeli authorities. The office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu earlier confirmed the return of six more hostages, bringing the total number of hostages released by Hamas during the seven-day humanitarian pause to 110 people.
Israel Releases Seventh Group of 30 Palestinian Prisoners - Reports

00:23 GMT 01.12.2023
Israeli soldiers stand outside Ofer military prison near Jerusalem on Friday, Nov. 24, 2023. Friday marks the start of a four-day cease-fire in the Israel-Hamas war, during which the Gaza militants pledged to release 50 hostages in exchange for 150 Palestinians imprisoned by Israel.
Israeli soldiers stand outside Ofer military prison near Jerusalem on Friday, Nov. 24, 2023. Friday marks the start of a four-day cease-fire in the Israel-Hamas war, during which the Gaza militants pledged to release 50 hostages in exchange for 150 Palestinians imprisoned by Israel. - Sputnik International, 1920, 01.12.2023
© AP Photo / Mahmoud Illean
Subscribe
TUNIS (Sputnik) - Israel has released the seventh group of 30 Palestinian prisoners as a part of the humanitarian pause agreement with Palestinian movement Hamas, the Al Jazeera broadcaster reported Friday.
A bus carrying the released Palestinians has left Israel's Ofer Prison and was en route to the Palestinian city of Beitunia accompanied by a team of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), the broadcaster reported.
Relatives and friends were gathering in Ramallah to welcome them home, the report said.
A list of those to be released, posted on Telegram by Hamas on Thursday, included eight women and 22 teenagers.
The ICRC said late on Thursday that it had transferred eight hostages released by Hamas to Israeli authorities. The office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu earlier confirmed the return of six more hostages, bringing the total number of hostages released by Hamas during the seven-day humanitarian pause to 110 people.
