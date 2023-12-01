https://sputnikglobe.com/20231201/lavrov-holds-press-conference-following-osce-ministerial-council-meeting-1115318668.html

Lavrov Holds Press Conference Following OSCE Ministerial Council Meeting

Lavrov Holds Press Conference Following OSCE Ministerial Council Meeting

Sputnik goes live as Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov holds a press conference following the OSCE Ministerial Council meeting in Skopje.

2023-12-01T09:38+0000

2023-12-01T09:38+0000

2023-12-01T09:38+0000

world

sergey lavrov

north macedonia

osce

russia

skopje

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0c/01/1115318500_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_75d921c97f0c8e3df71d58348cca9f57.jpg

Sputnik is live as Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov holds a press conference following the OSCE Ministerial Council meeting in Skopje.The top Russian diplomat arrived in Skopje on Wednesday evening. This is Lavrov's first trip to Europe since the onset of the conflict in Ukraine, not counting his visits to Belarus and Turkiye. The minister's previous visit to Europe took place in January 2022, when he traveled to Geneva to meet with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more!

north macedonia

russia

skopje

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Lavrov holds press conference following OSCE Ministerial Council meeting Lavrov holds press conference following OSCE Ministerial Council meeting 2023-12-01T09:38+0000 true PT1S

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russian foreign minister sergey lavrov, osce ministerial council meeting in skopje