Lavrov holds press conference following OSCE Ministerial Council meeting

Sputnik is live as Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov holds a press conference following the OSCE Ministerial Council meeting in Skopje.The top Russian diplomat arrived in Skopje on Wednesday evening. This is Lavrov's first trip to Europe since the onset of the conflict in Ukraine, not counting his visits to Belarus and Turkiye. The minister's previous visit to Europe took place in January 2022, when he traveled to Geneva to meet with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more!
The OSCE Ministerial Council is being held in the capital of North Macedonia from Thursday to Friday. Participants are discussing security matters on the continent and the next chairmanship of the organization.
Sputnik is live as Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov holds a press conference following the OSCE Ministerial Council meeting in Skopje.
The top Russian diplomat arrived in Skopje on Wednesday evening. This is Lavrov's first trip to Europe since the onset of the conflict in Ukraine, not counting his visits to Belarus and Turkiye. The minister's previous visit to Europe took place in January 2022, when he traveled to Geneva to meet with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.
Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more!