Maximum Size of Russian Armed Forces Increased by 170,000 - MoD
Maximum Size of Russian Armed Forces Increased by 170,000 - MoD
A presidential decree established the strength of the armed forces at 2,209,130, including 1,320,000 military personnel
The increase in size of the military is due to the threats related to the special military operation and the ongoing expansion of NATO, the ministry added.Russia has increased the size of armed forces thanks to people who voluntarily sign military contracts, according to the ministry.
Maximum Size of Russian Armed Forces Increased by 170,000 - MoD

18:40 GMT 01.12.2023
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A presidential decree established the strength of the armed forces at 2,209,130, including 1,320,000 military personnel, according to the Kremlin.
"In accordance with the decree of Russian President [Vladimir Putin] signed on November 29, 2023, the maximum size of the armed forces of the Russian Federation has been increased by 170,000 military personnel to 1,320,000 military personnel," the ministry said in a statement.
The increase in size of the military is due to the threats related to the special military operation and the ongoing expansion of NATO, the ministry added.
Russia has increased the size of armed forces thanks to people who voluntarily sign military contracts, according to the ministry.
"In this regard, there are no plans to significantly increase the conscription of citizens for compulsory military service. Mobilization is not planned," the statement read.
