https://sputnikglobe.com/20231201/maximum-size-of-russian-armed-forces-increased-by-170000---mod-1115333375.html

Maximum Size of Russian Armed Forces Increased by 170,000 - MoD

Maximum Size of Russian Armed Forces Increased by 170,000 - MoD

A presidential decree established the strength of the armed forces at 2,209,130, including 1,320,000 military personnel

2023-12-01T18:40+0000

2023-12-01T18:40+0000

2023-12-01T18:40+0000

russia

defense ministry

russia

russian military

russian armed forces

russian defense ministry

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/105397/67/1053976718_0:0:3071:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_251334ee858bdf9de18cae68b0ea009d.jpg

The increase in size of the military is due to the threats related to the special military operation and the ongoing expansion of NATO, the ministry added.Russia has increased the size of armed forces thanks to people who voluntarily sign military contracts, according to the ministry.

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

how big is russian military, russian army statistics, how many russian troops, russian military size