Microsoft to Invest $3.16Bln Over Next 3 Years in AI Data Centers in UK - London

UK Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt has hailed the investment in AI infrastructure and skills as "critical for future growth and innovation, boosting the country as a science and technology superpower," the statement said.

UK Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt has hailed the investment in AI infrastructure and skills as "critical for future growth and innovation, boosting the country as a science and technology superpower," the statement said. Microsoft will more than double "its datacentre footprint" in London, Cardiff and, potentially, in northern England and train over one million people for "the AI economy" and to meet "the exploding demand for efficient, scalable and sustainable AI specific compute power," the statement said, adding that the company is also supporting "the UK’s growing AI safety and research efforts through partnerships with the government and leading universities." UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak called the investment "a turning point for the future of AI infrastructure and development in the UK, the release said, adding that it is the single largest investment in the UK in its 40-year history. In early November, Sunak launched the world’s first AI Safety Institute, which is tasked with "testing the safety of emerging types of AI" and backed by leading AI companies and nations. Sunak said AI technologies can bring tremendous benefits to the world but also carry serious risks due to little research and lack of regulations. The UK hosted the world's first AI Safety Summit from November 1-2, which brought together international government leaders, major AI companies, civil society groups and experts in the field.

