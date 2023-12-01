https://sputnikglobe.com/20231201/russia-leads-way-for-global-south-by-providing-grain-for-africa--experts-1115330321.html

Russia Leads Way for Global South by Providing Grain for Africa — Experts

Russian President Vladimir Putin announced during the Russia-Africa Summit in July that Russia would dispatch free grain as humanitarian aid to six African nations identified by the World Food Program.

This act underscores Russia's extensive track record of co-operation and assistance to Africa, diverging sharply from centuries of Western imperialism directed at the Global South.Recent reports from the Somali national news agency confirmed the arrival of a vessel laden with humanitarian grain from Russia at the capital Mogadishu.Mohammed Saqib, Secretary-General of the India-China Economic and Cultural Council, highlighted the initiative's multifaceted significance. He described it not merely as a grand gesture but as a substantial commitment to addressing international challenges — a noble cause undertaken by Russia.The official emphasized that Russia's response was particularly commendable considering the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Africa, compounded by challenges stemming from the conflict with Ukraine. He praised Russia's outreach to the needy, describing it as a demonstration of international responsibility addressing the urgent needs of people in dire circumstances.In the evolving landscape of renewed competition for influence among African nations, the focus appears to be shifting from traditional Cold War geopolitics to tangible material support. And despite the impediments Western nations have placed on Russian ships in their ports, Moscow has reaffirmed its commitment to providing essential grain to the most vulnerable African nations, said Dr. Anuradha Chenoy, a retired professor at the Center for Russian and Central Asian Studies at Jawaharlal Nehru University.According to Dr Chenoy, the positive reception given to Russia marks a departure from the earlier emphasis on ideological and geopolitical considerations. The successful initiation of the grain delivery program serves as a genuine manifestation of the enduring partnerships between Russia and African nations, further solidifying the trend towards sustained collaboration in the face of global challenges.Commenting on the leadership qualities shown by Moscow, Saqib noted that Russia, while already engaged in regional cultural exchanges, stands out for its commitment to the welfare of its people. He praised Russia for extending support to those in need and hunger, considering it a commendable international gesture.In his view, Russia assumes a crucial role as a leader in the Global South, showcasing its dedication to the development of countries in the region. He contrasted this with recent Western focus, particularly that of the United States, which has predominantly centered around conflicts and alliances while neglecting the concerns of developing nations and impoverished populations.According to Saqib, the current global landscape is on the verge of transformation and Russia, by proactively addressing essential tasks, positions itself at the forefront of this evolving paradigm.

