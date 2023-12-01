https://sputnikglobe.com/20231201/russia-leads-way-for-global-south-by-providing-grain-for-africa--experts-1115330321.html
Russia Leads Way for Global South by Providing Grain for Africa — Experts
Russia Leads Way for Global South by Providing Grain for Africa — Experts
Russian President Vladimir Putin announced during the Russia-Africa Summit in July that Russia would dispatch free grain as humanitarian aid to six African nations identified by the World Food Program.
This act underscores Russia's extensive track record of co-operation and assistance to Africa, diverging sharply from centuries of Western imperialism directed at the Global South.Recent reports from the Somali national news agency confirmed the arrival of a vessel laden with humanitarian grain from Russia at the capital Mogadishu.Mohammed Saqib, Secretary-General of the India-China Economic and Cultural Council, highlighted the initiative's multifaceted significance. He described it not merely as a grand gesture but as a substantial commitment to addressing international challenges — a noble cause undertaken by Russia.The official emphasized that Russia's response was particularly commendable considering the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Africa, compounded by challenges stemming from the conflict with Ukraine. He praised Russia's outreach to the needy, describing it as a demonstration of international responsibility addressing the urgent needs of people in dire circumstances.In the evolving landscape of renewed competition for influence among African nations, the focus appears to be shifting from traditional Cold War geopolitics to tangible material support. And despite the impediments Western nations have placed on Russian ships in their ports, Moscow has reaffirmed its commitment to providing essential grain to the most vulnerable African nations, said Dr. Anuradha Chenoy, a retired professor at the Center for Russian and Central Asian Studies at Jawaharlal Nehru University.According to Dr Chenoy, the positive reception given to Russia marks a departure from the earlier emphasis on ideological and geopolitical considerations. The successful initiation of the grain delivery program serves as a genuine manifestation of the enduring partnerships between Russia and African nations, further solidifying the trend towards sustained collaboration in the face of global challenges.Commenting on the leadership qualities shown by Moscow, Saqib noted that Russia, while already engaged in regional cultural exchanges, stands out for its commitment to the welfare of its people. He praised Russia for extending support to those in need and hunger, considering it a commendable international gesture.In his view, Russia assumes a crucial role as a leader in the Global South, showcasing its dedication to the development of countries in the region. He contrasted this with recent Western focus, particularly that of the United States, which has predominantly centered around conflicts and alliances while neglecting the concerns of developing nations and impoverished populations.According to Saqib, the current global landscape is on the verge of transformation and Russia, by proactively addressing essential tasks, positions itself at the forefront of this evolving paradigm.
Russia Leads Way for Global South by Providing Grain for Africa — Experts
Russian President Vladimir Putin announced during the Russia-Africa Summit in July that Russia would dispatch free grain as humanitarian aid to six African nations identified by the World Food Program.
This act underscores Russia's extensive track record of co-operation and assistance to Africa, diverging sharply from centuries of Western imperialism directed at the Global South.
Recent reports from the Somali national news agency confirmed the arrival of a vessel laden with humanitarian grain from Russia at the capital Mogadishu.
Mohammed Saqib, Secretary-General of the India-China Economic and Cultural Council, highlighted the initiative's multifaceted significance. He described it not merely as a grand gesture but as a substantial commitment to addressing international challenges — a noble cause undertaken by Russia.
The official emphasized that Russia's response was particularly commendable considering the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Africa, compounded by challenges stemming from the conflict with Ukraine. He praised Russia's outreach to the needy, describing it as a demonstration of international responsibility addressing the urgent needs of people in dire circumstances.
“Russia’s response to humanitarian crisis in Africa in addressing the urgent need of people, while going through crises itself especially with the conflict in Ukraine, shows a sort of endless international responsibility,” Saqib noted.
In the evolving landscape of renewed competition for influence among African nations, the focus appears to be shifting from traditional Cold War geopolitics to tangible material support. And despite the impediments Western nations have placed on Russian ships in their ports, Moscow has reaffirmed its commitment to providing essential grain to the most vulnerable African nations, said Dr. Anuradha Chenoy, a retired professor at the Center for Russian and Central Asian Studies at Jawaharlal Nehru University.
"Russia had promised that their grain deliveries to the most needy nations of Africa would continue despite the blockades. In keeping with this Russia has launched free deliveries to African countries and the first of these shipments has landed in Somalia," Chenoy said. "Earlier US officials had warned African countries not to engage with Russia. Clearly, these countries are in no mood to listen. They see Russia as a time-tested partner. This gesture proves this trend will continue."
According to Dr Chenoy, the positive reception given to Russia marks a departure from the earlier emphasis on ideological and geopolitical considerations. The successful initiation of the grain delivery program serves as a genuine manifestation of the enduring partnerships between Russia and African nations, further solidifying the trend towards sustained collaboration in the face of global challenges.
Commenting on the leadership qualities shown by Moscow, Saqib noted that Russia, while already engaged in regional cultural exchanges, stands out for its commitment to the welfare of its people. He praised Russia for extending support to those in need and hunger, considering it a commendable international gesture.
In his view, Russia assumes a crucial role as a leader in the Global South, showcasing its dedication to the development of countries in the region. He contrasted this with recent Western focus, particularly that of the United States, which has predominantly centered around conflicts and alliances while neglecting the concerns of developing nations and impoverished populations.
“But now we are on the cusp of a new world order. Things are changing. And I think Russia is on the forefront of things which are supposed to be done. And that is why Russia takes the initiative”, Saqib said.
According to Saqib, the current global landscape is on the verge of transformation and Russia, by proactively addressing essential tasks, positions itself at the forefront of this evolving paradigm.
"Russia is taking the responsibility. Russia is somehow always coming up as a leader of the Global South, and they are showing their commitment to the developing countries in the region," he concluded.