Truce Extended in Gaza as US Allegedly Pushes for Hamas Exit
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Thomas discussed several topics from around the globe, including the recent announcement regarding the extension of the humanitarian truce between Hamas and Israel.
2023-12-01T04:15+0000
2023-12-01T04:15+0000
2023-12-01T10:45+0000
Aquiles Larrea - Finance Expert and CEO of Larrea Wealth ManagementSam Husseini - Independent JournalistRick Sanchez - Host of Direct Impact on RTIn the first hour, Fault Lines spoke to finance expert Aquiles Larrea about the imminent vote regarding the stopgap, as members of congress begin talks on this imperative funding bill next week.In the second hour, independent journalist Sam Husseini joined Fault Lines to discuss the Gaza conflict, as some countries like South Africa seek alternative venues to prosecute war crimes.In the final hour, Fault Lines spoke to Rick Sanchez about the first-ever Fox News debate between rival governors Ron DeSantis and Gavin Newsom.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM
04:15 GMT 01.12.2023
Aquiles Larrea - Finance Expert and CEO of Larrea Wealth Management
Sam Husseini - Independent Journalist
Rick Sanchez - Host of Direct Impact on RT
In the first hour, Fault Lines spoke to finance expert Aquiles Larrea about the imminent vote regarding the stopgap, as members of congress begin talks on this imperative funding bill next week.
In the second hour, independent journalist Sam Husseini joined Fault Lines to discuss the Gaza conflict, as some countries like South Africa seek alternative venues to prosecute war crimes.
In the final hour, Fault Lines spoke to Rick Sanchez about the first-ever Fox News debate between rival governors Ron DeSantis and Gavin Newsom.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
