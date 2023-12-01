International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231201/truce-over-israel-resumes-bombing-hamas-targets-in-gaza-strip-1115322445.html
Truce Over: Israel Resumes Bombing Hamas Targets in Gaza Strip
Truce Over: Israel Resumes Bombing Hamas Targets in Gaza Strip
The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) on Friday announced the resumption of hostilities against Hamas in the Gaza Strip in response to the Palestinian movement allegedly breaching the agreed humanitarian pause by opening fire on Israeli territory.
2023-12-01T12:50+0000
2023-12-01T12:50+0000
world
middle east
israel
gaza
palestine
hamas
palestine-israel conflict
gaza strip
rafah
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0c/01/1115322615_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_2fa26a3ca4dfebbc718f7c08ca393274.jpg
In light of Hamas' alleged violation of the operational pause and hostile actions towards Israeli territory, IDF officials announced that the Israeli military has resumed operations against Hamas in the Gaza Strip.As part of the renewed offensive, Israeli warplanes are actively targeting identified Hamas sites in the enclave, according to updates from the Israel Defense Forces.Check out Sputnik's gallery to see the aftermath of the recent Israeli strikes on Gaza:In a week-long pause that started on November 24 and was prolonged twice, hostages in Gaza were exchanged for Palestinian detainees, and humanitarian aid flowed into the war-torn coastal enclave.Israel released 80 captive women and children in return for 240 Palestinian detainees, mainly women and teenagers. Concurrently, 25 foreign hostages, primarily Thai farmworkers, were freed through separate agreements.However, efforts to extend the ceasefire collapsed as mediators couldn't devise a plan for ongoing hostage releases potentially involving Israeli men, now that fewer women and children are held.Despite ongoing negotiations led by Qatar, a key mediator, to reinstate the truce, Israel's renewed airstrikes on Gaza have complicated the process. Israel has vowed to eradicate Hamas in retaliation for the group's October 7 assault, where, according to Israel, 1,200 people were killed, and 240 hostages were taken by the militant group.
israel
gaza
palestine
gaza strip
rafah
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0c/01/1115322615_80:0:2811:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_a157ceb5a614b80f1e3bf49895642586.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
israel hamas truce, israel hamas ceasefire, israel hamas conflict, israel gaza latest news, israel gaza strike, israel gaza hostage situation
israel hamas truce, israel hamas ceasefire, israel hamas conflict, israel gaza latest news, israel gaza strike, israel gaza hostage situation

Truce Over: Israel Resumes Bombing Hamas Targets in Gaza Strip

12:50 GMT 01.12.2023
Subscribe
The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) on Friday announced the resumption of hostilities against Hamas in the Gaza Strip in response to the Palestinian movement allegedly breaching the agreed humanitarian pause by opening fire on Israeli territory.
In light of Hamas' alleged violation of the operational pause and hostile actions towards Israeli territory, IDF officials announced that the Israeli military has resumed operations against Hamas in the Gaza Strip.
As part of the renewed offensive, Israeli warplanes are actively targeting identified Hamas sites in the enclave, according to updates from the Israel Defense Forces.
Check out Sputnik's gallery to see the aftermath of the recent Israeli strikes on Gaza:
© AFP 2023 / John Macdougall

This picture taken from southern Israel near the border with the Gaza Strip shows smoke rising from buildings after being hit by Israeli strikes in battles between Israel and Hamas militants, on December 1, 2023.

This picture taken from southern Israel near the border with the Gaza Strip shows smoke rising from buildings after being hit by Israeli strikes in battles between Israel and Hamas militants, on December 1, 2023. - Sputnik International
1/8
© AFP 2023 / John Macdougall

This picture taken from southern Israel near the border with the Gaza Strip shows smoke rising from buildings after being hit by Israeli strikes in battles between Israel and Hamas militants, on December 1, 2023.

© AFP 2023 / Mohammed Abed

A Palestinian man carries an injured boy following the resumption of the Israeli bombardment in Rafah, southern Gaza Strip, on December 1, 2023, as fighting broke out shortly after the expiration of a seven-day truce between Israel and Hamas.

A Palestinian man carries an injured boy following the resumption of the Israeli bombardment in Rafah, southern Gaza Strip, on December 1, 2023, as fighting broke out shortly after the expiration of a seven-day truce between Israel and Hamas. - Sputnik International
2/8
© AFP 2023 / Mohammed Abed

A Palestinian man carries an injured boy following the resumption of the Israeli bombardment in Rafah, southern Gaza Strip, on December 1, 2023, as fighting broke out shortly after the expiration of a seven-day truce between Israel and Hamas.

© AFP 2023 / Said Khatib

Palestinians inspect the destruction following an Israeli strike in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip on December 1, 2023, as fighting resumed shortly after the expiration of a seven-day pause.

Palestinians inspect the destruction following an Israeli strike in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip on December 1, 2023, as fighting resumed shortly after the expiration of a seven-day pause. - Sputnik International
3/8
© AFP 2023 / Said Khatib

Palestinians inspect the destruction following an Israeli strike in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip on December 1, 2023, as fighting resumed shortly after the expiration of a seven-day pause.

© AFP 2023 / Said Khatib

An injured girl sits in an ambulance following an Israeli air strike on the Rafah refugee camp in the southern Gaza Strip on December 1, 2023.

An injured girl sits in an ambulance following an Israeli air strike on the Rafah refugee camp in the southern Gaza Strip on December 1, 2023. - Sputnik International
4/8
© AFP 2023 / Said Khatib

An injured girl sits in an ambulance following an Israeli air strike on the Rafah refugee camp in the southern Gaza Strip on December 1, 2023.

© AFP 2023 / Said Khatib

A Palestinian man looks for survivors amid the destruction in a residential building following Israeli air strikes in the Rafah refugee camp in the southern Gaza Strip, December 1, 2023.

A Palestinian man looks for survivors amid the destruction in a residential building following Israeli air strikes in the Rafah refugee camp in the southern Gaza Strip, December 1, 2023. - Sputnik International
5/8
© AFP 2023 / Said Khatib

A Palestinian man looks for survivors amid the destruction in a residential building following Israeli air strikes in the Rafah refugee camp in the southern Gaza Strip, December 1, 2023.

© AFP 2023 / John Macdougall

View from southern Israel near the border with the Gaza Strip shows smoke rising from buildings still smoldering after being hit by Israeli strikes, December 1, 2023.

View from southern Israel near the border with the Gaza Strip shows smoke rising from buildings still smoldering after being hit by Israeli strikes, December 1, 2023. - Sputnik International
6/8
© AFP 2023 / John Macdougall

View from southern Israel near the border with the Gaza Strip shows smoke rising from buildings still smoldering after being hit by Israeli strikes, December 1, 2023.

© AFP 2023 / Said Khatib

Palestinians inspect the destruction around residential buildings following Israeli air strikes in the Rafah refugee camp in the southern Gaza Strip on December 1, 2023.

Palestinians inspect the destruction around residential buildings following Israeli air strikes in the Rafah refugee camp in the southern Gaza Strip on December 1, 2023. - Sputnik International
7/8
© AFP 2023 / Said Khatib

Palestinians inspect the destruction around residential buildings following Israeli air strikes in the Rafah refugee camp in the southern Gaza Strip on December 1, 2023.

© AFP 2023 / Mohammed Abed

A Palestinian woman reacts as people check the rubble of a building destroyed in an Israeli air strikes on the Rafah refugee camp in the southern Gaza Strip on December 1, 2023.

A Palestinian woman reacts as people check the rubble of a building destroyed in an Israeli air strikes on the Rafah refugee camp in the southern Gaza Strip on December 1, 2023. - Sputnik International
8/8
© AFP 2023 / Mohammed Abed

A Palestinian woman reacts as people check the rubble of a building destroyed in an Israeli air strikes on the Rafah refugee camp in the southern Gaza Strip on December 1, 2023.

In a week-long pause that started on November 24 and was prolonged twice, hostages in Gaza were exchanged for Palestinian detainees, and humanitarian aid flowed into the war-torn coastal enclave.
Israel released 80 captive women and children in return for 240 Palestinian detainees, mainly women and teenagers. Concurrently, 25 foreign hostages, primarily Thai farmworkers, were freed through separate agreements.
However, efforts to extend the ceasefire collapsed as mediators couldn't devise a plan for ongoing hostage releases potentially involving Israeli men, now that fewer women and children are held.
Despite ongoing negotiations led by Qatar, a key mediator, to reinstate the truce, Israel's renewed airstrikes on Gaza have complicated the process. Israel has vowed to eradicate Hamas in retaliation for the group's October 7 assault, where, according to Israel, 1,200 people were killed, and 240 hostages were taken by the militant group.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала