https://sputnikglobe.com/20231201/truce-over-israel-resumes-bombing-hamas-targets-in-gaza-strip-1115322445.html

Truce Over: Israel Resumes Bombing Hamas Targets in Gaza Strip

Truce Over: Israel Resumes Bombing Hamas Targets in Gaza Strip

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) on Friday announced the resumption of hostilities against Hamas in the Gaza Strip in response to the Palestinian movement allegedly breaching the agreed humanitarian pause by opening fire on Israeli territory.

2023-12-01T12:50+0000

2023-12-01T12:50+0000

2023-12-01T12:50+0000

world

middle east

israel

gaza

palestine

hamas

palestine-israel conflict

gaza strip

rafah

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0c/01/1115322615_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_2fa26a3ca4dfebbc718f7c08ca393274.jpg

In light of Hamas' alleged violation of the operational pause and hostile actions towards Israeli territory, IDF officials announced that the Israeli military has resumed operations against Hamas in the Gaza Strip.As part of the renewed offensive, Israeli warplanes are actively targeting identified Hamas sites in the enclave, according to updates from the Israel Defense Forces.Check out Sputnik's gallery to see the aftermath of the recent Israeli strikes on Gaza:In a week-long pause that started on November 24 and was prolonged twice, hostages in Gaza were exchanged for Palestinian detainees, and humanitarian aid flowed into the war-torn coastal enclave.Israel released 80 captive women and children in return for 240 Palestinian detainees, mainly women and teenagers. Concurrently, 25 foreign hostages, primarily Thai farmworkers, were freed through separate agreements.However, efforts to extend the ceasefire collapsed as mediators couldn't devise a plan for ongoing hostage releases potentially involving Israeli men, now that fewer women and children are held.Despite ongoing negotiations led by Qatar, a key mediator, to reinstate the truce, Israel's renewed airstrikes on Gaza have complicated the process. Israel has vowed to eradicate Hamas in retaliation for the group's October 7 assault, where, according to Israel, 1,200 people were killed, and 240 hostages were taken by the militant group.

israel

gaza

palestine

gaza strip

rafah

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

israel hamas truce, israel hamas ceasefire, israel hamas conflict, israel gaza latest news, israel gaza strike, israel gaza hostage situation