Truce Over: Israel Resumes Bombing Hamas Targets in Gaza Strip
The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) on Friday announced the resumption of hostilities against Hamas in the Gaza Strip in response to the Palestinian movement allegedly breaching the agreed humanitarian pause by opening fire on Israeli territory.
In light of Hamas' alleged violation of the operational pause and hostile actions towards Israeli territory, IDF officials announced that the Israeli military has resumed operations against Hamas in the Gaza Strip.As part of the renewed offensive, Israeli warplanes are actively targeting identified Hamas sites in the enclave, according to updates from the Israel Defense Forces.Check out Sputnik's gallery to see the aftermath of the recent Israeli strikes on Gaza:In a week-long pause that started on November 24 and was prolonged twice, hostages in Gaza were exchanged for Palestinian detainees, and humanitarian aid flowed into the war-torn coastal enclave.Israel released 80 captive women and children in return for 240 Palestinian detainees, mainly women and teenagers. Concurrently, 25 foreign hostages, primarily Thai farmworkers, were freed through separate agreements.However, efforts to extend the ceasefire collapsed as mediators couldn't devise a plan for ongoing hostage releases potentially involving Israeli men, now that fewer women and children are held.Despite ongoing negotiations led by Qatar, a key mediator, to reinstate the truce, Israel's renewed airstrikes on Gaza have complicated the process. Israel has vowed to eradicate Hamas in retaliation for the group's October 7 assault, where, according to Israel, 1,200 people were killed, and 240 hostages were taken by the militant group.
In light of Hamas' alleged violation of the operational pause and hostile actions towards Israeli territory, IDF officials announced that the Israeli military has resumed operations against Hamas in the Gaza Strip.
As part of the renewed offensive, Israeli warplanes are actively targeting identified Hamas sites in the enclave, according to updates from the Israel Defense Forces.
Check out Sputnik's gallery to see the aftermath of the recent Israeli strikes on Gaza:
This picture taken from southern Israel near the border with the Gaza Strip shows smoke rising from buildings after being hit by Israeli strikes in battles between Israel and Hamas militants, on December 1, 2023.
A Palestinian man carries an injured boy following the resumption of the Israeli bombardment in Rafah, southern Gaza Strip, on December 1, 2023, as fighting broke out shortly after the expiration of a seven-day truce between Israel and Hamas.
A Palestinian woman reacts as people check the rubble of a building destroyed in an Israeli air strikes on the Rafah refugee camp in the southern Gaza Strip on December 1, 2023.
In a week-long pause that started on November 24 and was prolonged twice, hostages in Gaza were exchanged for Palestinian detainees, and humanitarian aid flowed into the war-torn coastal enclave.
Israel released 80 captive women and children in return for 240 Palestinian detainees, mainly women and teenagers. Concurrently, 25 foreign hostages, primarily Thai farmworkers, were freed through separate agreements.
However, efforts to extend the ceasefire collapsed as mediators couldn't devise a plan for ongoing hostage releases potentially involving Israeli men, now that fewer women and children are held.
Despite ongoing negotiations led by Qatar, a key mediator, to reinstate the truce, Israel's renewed airstrikes on Gaza have complicated the process. Israel has vowed to eradicate Hamas in retaliation for the group's October 7 assault, where, according to Israel, 1,200 people were killed, and 240 hostages were taken by the militant group.