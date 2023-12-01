https://sputnikglobe.com/20231201/trump-cant-claim-presidential-immunity-over-january-6-riot---us-appeals-court-1115332271.html

Trump Can't Claim Presidential Immunity Over January 6 Riot - US Appeals Court

Trump Can't Claim Presidential Immunity Over January 6 Riot - US Appeals Court

Former US President Donald Trump cannot claim presidential immunity and can be sued for his alleged role in the January 6 Capitol riot, the United States Court of Appeals in DC said

2023-12-01T17:54+0000

2023-12-01T17:54+0000

2023-12-01T17:54+0000

americas

us

donald trump

us capitol

congress

capitol police

january 6

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/09/1d/1113813172_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_3cd7607e1e4a20068ecccf36f4ab925b.jpg

In its ruling, the court rejected Trump's attempt to dismiss civil lawsuits against him on the basis of presidential immunity, saying he was not acting in his official capacity as president, but rather as a presidential candidate when he delivered his January 6 speech to his supporters. Several lawsuits have alleged that his speech incited the ensuing riot.The court said that the plaintiffs, who include Capitol Police officers and members of Congress present at the Capitol on that day, can seek civil damages for alleged harms arising from the riot.The ruling was focused on determining whether Trump had successfully substantiated his claim to immunity, and left the door open for him to try to prove in district court that he was acting in his capacity as president, rather than his unofficial capacity as an office-seeker.On January 6, 2021, after Trump's election defeat, a mob of his supporters breached the US Capitol in an attempt to halt Congress's Electoral College vote count. Since the riot, charges have been filed against over 1,200 individuals for crimes related to the breach of the Capitol.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20231125/if-trump-wins-these-three-states-the-primary-is-over-1115198057.html

americas

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

trump can't claim presidential immunity, trump january 6, who is responsible for january 6, trump janyary 6 case, trump capitol hill riot case, trump january 6 charges