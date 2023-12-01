https://sputnikglobe.com/20231201/us-reportedly-shipped-100-blu-109-bunker-buster-bombs-to-help-israel-fight-hamas-1115337975.html

US Reportedly Shipped 100 BLU-109 Bunker Buster Bombs to Help Israel Fight Hamas

US Reportedly Shipped 100 BLU-109 Bunker Buster Bombs to Help Israel Fight Hamas

The US has delivered 100 units of 2,000-pound BLU-109 bunker buster bombs among thousands of other ammunition and weapons systems to Israel in the war against Hamas in the Gaza Strip, US media reported on Friday.

2023-12-01T23:28+0000

2023-12-01T23:28+0000

2023-12-01T23:26+0000

world

us

israel

palestine-israel conflict

antony blinken

gaza strip

palestine

hamas

bombs

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0c/01/1115322800_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_fded78d19d9786322dfad69f8f5b5411.jpg

Among the nearly 15,000 bombs and 57,000 artillery shells delivered to the Israeli military following Hamas’ attack on Israel on October 7, the United States has also transferred 100 BLU-109 bunker buster bombs, media reported, citing US officials. The BLU-109 bomb, created to cause maximum damage, carries a 2,000-pound warhead capable of penetrating concrete shelters, it was reported. Israel could use such bunker buster bombs to penetrate Hamas’ vast network of underground tunnels and installations. However, several security analysts have pointed out that the delivery of such bombs to Israel is inconsistent with the calls made by senior US officials, including Secretary of State Antony Blinken, to protect civilians and minimize human loss of life. Although there might be legitimate grounds to use the bunker buster bombs, there is a significant threat to civilians in and near major refugee camps inhabited by thousands of displaced Palestinians above the tunnels, the report said. Proceeding to use such bombs would require factoring in the potential harm to civilians, media reported.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20231201/report-israel-obtained-hamas-battle-plan-over-a-year-before-october-attack-1115336635.html

israel

gaza strip

palestine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

what are blu-109 bombs, us military aid, us foreign aid to israel, us-israel military ties, palestine-israel conflict