US Reportedly Shipped 100 BLU-109 Bunker Buster Bombs to Help Israel Fight Hamas
US Reportedly Shipped 100 BLU-109 Bunker Buster Bombs to Help Israel Fight Hamas
The US has delivered 100 units of 2,000-pound BLU-109 bunker buster bombs among thousands of other ammunition and weapons systems to Israel in the war against Hamas in the Gaza Strip, US media reported on Friday.
Among the nearly 15,000 bombs and 57,000 artillery shells delivered to the Israeli military following Hamas’ attack on Israel on October 7, the United States has also transferred 100 BLU-109 bunker buster bombs, media reported, citing US officials. The BLU-109 bomb, created to cause maximum damage, carries a 2,000-pound warhead capable of penetrating concrete shelters, it was reported. Israel could use such bunker buster bombs to penetrate Hamas’ vast network of underground tunnels and installations. However, several security analysts have pointed out that the delivery of such bombs to Israel is inconsistent with the calls made by senior US officials, including Secretary of State Antony Blinken, to protect civilians and minimize human loss of life. Although there might be legitimate grounds to use the bunker buster bombs, there is a significant threat to civilians in and near major refugee camps inhabited by thousands of displaced Palestinians above the tunnels, the report said. Proceeding to use such bombs would require factoring in the potential harm to civilians, media reported.
US Reportedly Shipped 100 BLU-109 Bunker Buster Bombs to Help Israel Fight Hamas

23:28 GMT 01.12.2023
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The United States has delivered 100 units of 2,000-pound BLU-109 bunker buster bombs among thousands of other ammunition and weapons systems to Israel in the war against the Palestinian movement Hamas in the Gaza Strip, US media reported on Friday.
Among the nearly 15,000 bombs and 57,000 artillery shells delivered to the Israeli military following Hamas’ attack on Israel on October 7, the United States has also transferred 100 BLU-109 bunker buster bombs, media reported, citing US officials.
The BLU-109 bomb, created to cause maximum damage, carries a 2,000-pound warhead capable of penetrating concrete shelters, it was reported. Israel could use such bunker buster bombs to penetrate Hamas’ vast network of underground tunnels and installations.
However, several security analysts have pointed out that the delivery of such bombs to Israel is inconsistent with the calls made by senior US officials, including Secretary of State Antony Blinken, to protect civilians and minimize human loss of life.
Masked militants from the Izzedine al-Qassam Brigades, a military wing of Hamas, march with their rifles along the main road of the Nusseirat refugee camp, central Gaza Strip, Thursday, 28 October 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 01.12.2023
World
Report: Israel Obtained Hamas' Battle Plan Over a Year Before October Attack
22:07 GMT
Although there might be legitimate grounds to use the bunker buster bombs, there is a significant threat to civilians in and near major refugee camps inhabited by thousands of displaced Palestinians above the tunnels, the report said.
Proceeding to use such bombs would require factoring in the potential harm to civilians, media reported.

Earlier Friday, Israel resumed military operations against Hamas in Gaza after nearly a week of a humanitarian pause in hostilities during which time the sides released Israeli and other hostages and Palestinians held in Israeli prisons.

More than 16,000 Palestinians have been killed in Israel’s invasion and indiscriminate bombardment of Gaza and more than 36,000 others have been wounded since Hamas attacked Israel on October 7. Some 1,200 Israelis were killed in Hamas’ attack.

