US Statesman Henry Kissinger Dies Leaving a Mixed and Controversial Legacy
US Statesman Henry Kissinger Dies Leaving a Mixed and Controversial Legacy
Laith Marouf, a broadcaster and journalist based in Beirut, Lebanon, discusses the instability of Israel's government and further truce negotiations in Qatar.Mark Sleboda, Moscow-based international relations security analyst, joins us to discuss Henry Kissinger's death and accusations that Ukraine is preparing a false flag attack on Poland.James Early, former Assistant Secretary of Education and Public Service at the Smithsonian Institution and board member at the Institute for Policy Studies in Washington, DC, joins us to discuss the Venezuelan election and Latin America's reaction to the conflict in Gaza.Dan Lazare, investigative journalist and author of America's Undeclared War, joins us to discuss the ludicrous claims that the Biden administration was not directly involved in the Nord Stream attack.Jon Jeter, journalist and author, discusses the Palestinian liberation movement and Black leaders working against the interest of their constituents.Craig Jardula, co-host of the Convo Couch and host of the new show Pasta2go, where he gives you an inside look at his international travels as well as deconstructs the MSM narrative, discusses the CIA's role in overthrowing the government of Australia and assassinating JFK.Scott Ritter, former UN weapon inspector in Iraq, joins us to discuss the US falling behind in the international strategic arms race.Margaret Kimberley, editor and senior columnist at Black Agenda Report and author of "Prejudential: Black America and the Presidents, joins us to discuss the failure of the Democratic party to act on behalf of Black constituents and the Black leadership class who assist party leaders.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
04:12 GMT 01.12.2023 (Updated: 09:02 GMT 01.12.2023)
Henry Kissinger has passed away, leaving a mixed legacy, including opening relations with China and numerous accusations of genocide.
Laith Marouf, a broadcaster and journalist based in Beirut, Lebanon, discusses the instability of Israel's government and further truce negotiations in Qatar.
Mark Sleboda, Moscow-based international relations security analyst, joins us to discuss Henry Kissinger's death and accusations that Ukraine is preparing a false flag attack on Poland.
James Early, former Assistant Secretary of Education and Public Service at the Smithsonian Institution and board member at the Institute for Policy Studies in Washington, DC, joins us to discuss the Venezuelan election and Latin America's reaction to the conflict in Gaza.
Dan Lazare, investigative journalist and author of America's Undeclared War, joins us to discuss the ludicrous claims that the Biden administration was not directly involved in the Nord Stream attack.
Jon Jeter, journalist and author, discusses the Palestinian liberation movement and Black leaders working against the interest of their constituents.
Craig Jardula, co-host of the Convo Couch and host of the new show Pasta2go, where he gives you an inside look at his international travels as well as deconstructs the MSM narrative, discusses the CIA's role in overthrowing the government of Australia and assassinating JFK.
Scott Ritter, former UN weapon inspector in Iraq, joins us to discuss the US falling behind in the international strategic arms race.
Margaret Kimberley, editor and senior columnist at Black Agenda Report and author of "Prejudential: Black America and the Presidents, joins us to discuss the failure of the Democratic party to act on behalf of Black constituents and the Black leadership class who assist party leaders.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
