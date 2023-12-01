International
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Watch Russian Artillerymen Eliminate Ukrainian Positions
Watch Russian Artillerymen Eliminate Ukrainian Positions
The Russian Defense Ministry has released footage of a UAV operator and artillerymen work together to eliminate enemy positions in Kleshcheyevka and Belogorovka.
The Russian Defense Ministry has released footage of a UAV operator and artillerymen working together to eliminate enemy positions in Kleshcheyevka and Belogorovka.One video, filmed by a drone camera, shows a Ukrainian soldier hiding in a trench, which is immediately hit by a shell. Another video, filmed in the Belogorovka area, shows Ukrainian troops' equipment and personnel being hit, as shells are dropped from the drone directly into the trench "over the heads" of the Ukrainian servicemen.
2023
The Russian Defense Ministry showed footage of UAV operators and artillerymen
The Russian Defense Ministry showed footage of UAV operators and artillerymen
Watch Russian Artillerymen Eliminate Ukrainian Positions

The integration of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) into military operations has revolutionized the way ground forces conduct reconnaissance and surveillance. UAV operators and artillerymen are now working in tandem to provide real-time intelligence and precise targeting for artillery strikes.
The Russian Defense Ministry has released footage of a UAV operator and artillerymen working together to eliminate enemy positions in Kleshcheyevka and Belogorovka.
One video, filmed by a drone camera, shows a Ukrainian soldier hiding in a trench, which is immediately hit by a shell. Another video, filmed in the Belogorovka area, shows Ukrainian troops' equipment and personnel being hit, as shells are dropped from the drone directly into the trench "over the heads" of the Ukrainian servicemen.
