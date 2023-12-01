https://sputnikglobe.com/20231201/watch-russian-artillerymen-eliminate-ukrainian-positions-1115325762.html

Watch Russian Artillerymen Eliminate Ukrainian Positions

The Russian Defense Ministry has released footage of a UAV operator and artillerymen work together to eliminate enemy positions in Kleshcheyevka and Belogorovka.

The Russian Defense Ministry has released footage of a UAV operator and artillerymen working together to eliminate enemy positions in Kleshcheyevka and Belogorovka.One video, filmed by a drone camera, shows a Ukrainian soldier hiding in a trench, which is immediately hit by a shell. Another video, filmed in the Belogorovka area, shows Ukrainian troops' equipment and personnel being hit, as shells are dropped from the drone directly into the trench "over the heads" of the Ukrainian servicemen.

