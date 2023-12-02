https://sputnikglobe.com/20231202/fbi-confirms-self-immolation-incident-at-israeli-consulate-in-atlanta---spokesperson-1115339663.html

FBI Confirms Self-Immolation Incident at Israeli Consulate in Atlanta - Spokesperson

The FBI confirmed its collaboration with the Atlanta Police in investigating a self-immolation incident outside the Israeli consulate in Atlanta, the Bureau Spokesperson told Sputnik.

According to reports, a protester carrying a Palestinian flag used gasoline in an act of self-immolation outside the Israeli consulate in Atlanta on Friday, resulting in injuries to both the protester and a security guard who attempted to intervene.Furthermore, the protester, whose identity remains undisclosed, is in critical condition. The security guard suffered burns on his wrist and leg, the report said.Authorities said that the incident is not an act of terrorism but rather an extreme political protest, the report added.

