FBI Confirms Self-Immolation Incident at Israeli Consulate in Atlanta - Spokesperson
FBI Confirms Self-Immolation Incident at Israeli Consulate in Atlanta - Spokesperson
The FBI confirmed its collaboration with the Atlanta Police in investigating a self-immolation incident outside the Israeli consulate in Atlanta, the Bureau Spokesperson told Sputnik.
According to reports, a protester carrying a Palestinian flag used gasoline in an act of self-immolation outside the Israeli consulate in Atlanta on Friday, resulting in injuries to both the protester and a security guard who attempted to intervene.Furthermore, the protester, whose identity remains undisclosed, is in critical condition. The security guard suffered burns on his wrist and leg, the report said.Authorities said that the incident is not an act of terrorism but rather an extreme political protest, the report added.
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) confirmed its collaboration with the Atlanta Police in investigating a self-immolation incident outside the Israeli consulate in Atlanta, FBI Spokesperson told Sputnik.
"We can confirm this statement," FBI Spokesperson said on Friday.
According to reports, a protester carrying a Palestinian flag used gasoline in an act of self-immolation outside the Israeli consulate in Atlanta on Friday, resulting in injuries to both the protester and a security guard who attempted to intervene.
Furthermore, the protester, whose identity remains undisclosed, is in critical condition. The security guard suffered burns on his wrist and leg, the report said.
"We are saddened to learn of the self-immolation at the entrance to the office building," reads the consulate statement, with Israeli Consul General Anat Sultan-Dadon describing the incident as "horrific".
Authorities said that the incident is not an act of terrorism but rather an extreme political protest, the report added.
"We believe this building remains safe, and we do not see any threat here," the Police Chief Darin Schierbaum said. "We believe that was an act of extreme political protest."
