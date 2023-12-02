https://sputnikglobe.com/20231202/israel-bans-entry-of-humanitarian-aid-to-gaza-through-rafah-crossing-1115341630.html

Israel Bans Entry of Humanitarian Aid to Gaza Through Rafah Crossing

The Palestine Red Crescent Society (PRCS) said that Israel had banned the entry of humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip through the Rafah crossing on the enclave's border with Egypt.

"Today, Israeli occupation forces informed all organizations and entities operating at the Rafah border crossing that the entry of aid trucks from the Egyptian side to the Gaza Strip is prohibited, starting from today until further notice," the organization said on X on Friday. The PRCS added that the move aggravated the suffering of civilians in the Gaza Strip and complicated the work of humanitarian organizations. On Friday morning, the Israel Defense Forces said that Palestinian movement Hamas had violated the truce between Israel and Hamas that had been in effect since November 24. As a result, the Israeli military resumed fighting in the enclave. On October 7, Hamas launched a large-scale rocket attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip and breached the border. Israel launched retaliatory strikes and ordered a complete blockade of Gaza, cutting off supplies of water, food, and fuel. On October 27, Israel launched a ground incursion into the Gaza Strip with the declared goal of eliminating Hamas fighters and rescuing the hostages.

