Israel Bans Entry of Humanitarian Aid to Gaza Through Rafah Crossing
Israel Bans Entry of Humanitarian Aid to Gaza Through Rafah Crossing
The Palestine Red Crescent Society (PRCS) said that Israel had banned the entry of humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip through the Rafah crossing on the enclave's border with Egypt.
2023-12-02T08:54+0000
2023-12-02T08:54+0000
"Today, Israeli occupation forces informed all organizations and entities operating at the Rafah border crossing that the entry of aid trucks from the Egyptian side to the Gaza Strip is prohibited, starting from today until further notice," the organization said on X on Friday. The PRCS added that the move aggravated the suffering of civilians in the Gaza Strip and complicated the work of humanitarian organizations. On Friday morning, the Israel Defense Forces said that Palestinian movement Hamas had violated the truce between Israel and Hamas that had been in effect since November 24. As a result, the Israeli military resumed fighting in the enclave. On October 7, Hamas launched a large-scale rocket attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip and breached the border. Israel launched retaliatory strikes and ordered a complete blockade of Gaza, cutting off supplies of water, food, and fuel. On October 27, Israel launched a ground incursion into the Gaza Strip with the declared goal of eliminating Hamas fighters and rescuing the hostages.
Israel Bans Entry of Humanitarian Aid to Gaza Through Rafah Crossing

08:54 GMT 02.12.2023
© AFP 2023 / OMAR EL-QATTAAPalestinians carrying a few salvageable items leave Gaza City to safer areas in the south on November 25, 2023, on the second day of a truce between Israel and Hamas.
Palestinians carrying a few salvageable items leave Gaza City to safer areas in the south on November 25, 2023, on the second day of a truce between Israel and Hamas.
© AFP 2023 / OMAR EL-QATTAA
MOSCOW, (Sputnik) - The Palestine Red Crescent Society (PRCS) said that Israel had banned the entry of humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip through the Rafah crossing on the enclave's border with Egypt.
"Today, Israeli occupation forces informed all organizations and entities operating at the Rafah border crossing that the entry of aid trucks from the Egyptian side to the Gaza Strip is prohibited, starting from today until further notice," the organization said on X on Friday.
The PRCS added that the move aggravated the suffering of civilians in the Gaza Strip and complicated the work of humanitarian organizations.
On Friday morning, the Israel Defense Forces said that Palestinian movement Hamas had violated the truce between Israel and Hamas that had been in effect since November 24. As a result, the Israeli military resumed fighting in the enclave.
On October 7, Hamas launched a large-scale rocket attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip and breached the border. Israel launched retaliatory strikes and ordered a complete blockade of Gaza, cutting off supplies of water, food, and fuel. On October 27, Israel launched a ground incursion into the Gaza Strip with the declared goal of eliminating Hamas fighters and rescuing the hostages.
