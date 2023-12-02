Israel Defense Forces Says Struck Hamas Command Centers in Gaza Strip

International
The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said it struck the infrastructure of Palestinian group Hamas in the Gaza Strip, targeting operational command centers and underground facilities.
"In the past hours, terror infrastructure in the Gaza Strip was targeted and struck. The targets included operational command centers in which Hamas terrorists were operating, underground sites, and a military compound from which anti-tank missiles were launched at soldiers earlier today," the IDF said on Telegram on Friday. On Friday morning, the IDF said Hamas broke a pause in hostilities and opened fire on Israeli territory, and the Israeli military resumed hostilities against the Palestinian movement in the Gaza Strip.In a separate development the Palestinian enclave's Health Ministry has issued a statement that the death toll in Israeli strikes on the Gaza Strip after the expiration of the ceasefire has reached 178 people.Earlier, a ministry spokesman said the death toll from Israeli strikes on the Palestinian enclave after the expiration of the ceasefire on Friday exceeded 109 people.
05:05 GMT 02.12.2023
© AFP 2023 / Said KhatibПалестинцы осматривают разрушения вокруг жилых зданий после авиаударов Израиля по лагерю беженцев Рафах
Палестинцы осматривают разрушения вокруг жилых зданий после авиаударов Израиля по лагерю беженцев Рафах - Sputnik International, 1920, 02.12.2023
© AFP 2023 / Said Khatib
MOSCOW, (Sputnik) - The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said it struck the infrastructure of Palestinian group Hamas in the Gaza Strip, targeting operational command centers and underground facilities.
"In the past hours, terror infrastructure in the Gaza Strip was targeted and struck. The targets included operational command centers in which Hamas terrorists were operating, underground sites, and a military compound from which anti-tank missiles were launched at soldiers earlier today," the IDF said on Telegram on Friday.
On Friday morning, the IDF said Hamas broke a pause in hostilities and opened fire on Israeli territory, and the Israeli military resumed hostilities against the Palestinian movement in the Gaza Strip.
In a separate development the Palestinian enclave's Health Ministry has issued a statement that the death toll in Israeli strikes on the Gaza Strip after the expiration of the ceasefire has reached 178 people.
“The death count as a result of Israeli aggression from the morning until now has risen to 178, and 589 were wounded, most of whom are children and women,” the ministry said on Telegram.
Earlier, a ministry spokesman said the death toll from Israeli strikes on the Palestinian enclave after the expiration of the ceasefire on Friday exceeded 109 people.
