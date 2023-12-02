International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231202/macron-to-visit-qatar-for-talks-on-israel-hamas-conflict-1115340621.html
Macron to Visit Qatar for Talks on Israel-Hamas Conflict
Macron to Visit Qatar for Talks on Israel-Hamas Conflict
French President Emmanuel Macron on Saturday is scheduled to pay a diplomatic visit to Qatar, a key mediator in the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas and the broker of their truce and hostage deal.
2023-12-02T06:51+0000
2023-12-02T06:51+0000
world
palestine-israel conflict
emmanuel macron
qatar
doha
france
hamas
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/07/17/1112091092_0:0:3249:1827_1920x0_80_0_0_9b327f0c181f74777ec346779b0f6844.jpg
Macron is expected to meet with Qatari Emir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani in Doha and discuss a variety of issues related to the conflict in the Gaza Strip, including ways to achieve a humanitarian pause in fighting, free more hostages and facilitate peace talks. At least four French nationals are believed to continue to be held hostage by Hamas. The French president will be traveling to Doha from Dubai, where he arrived earlier in the week for the COP28 conference and reportedly discussed the Middle East crisis with several regional leaders on the sidelines, including Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Sisi.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231024/france-proposes-to-create-regional-international-coalitions-to-fight-hamas---macron-1114449439.html
qatar
doha
france
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/07/17/1112091092_255:0:2984:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_d54f2bfd98cafeabb5ebff02c713a257.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
french president emmanuel macron on saturday is scheduled to pay a diplomatic visit to qatar, a key mediator in the ongoing conflict between israel and hamas and the broker of their truce and hostage deal.
french president emmanuel macron on saturday is scheduled to pay a diplomatic visit to qatar, a key mediator in the ongoing conflict between israel and hamas and the broker of their truce and hostage deal.

Macron to Visit Qatar for Talks on Israel-Hamas Conflict

06:51 GMT 02.12.2023
© Sputnik / Rodion Proca / Go to the mediabankFrench President Emmanuel Macron
French President Emmanuel Macron - Sputnik International, 1920, 02.12.2023
© Sputnik / Rodion Proca
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
MOSCOW, (Sputnik) - French President Emmanuel Macron on Saturday is scheduled to pay a diplomatic visit to Qatar, a key mediator in the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas and the broker of their truce and hostage deal.
Macron is expected to meet with Qatari Emir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani in Doha and discuss a variety of issues related to the conflict in the Gaza Strip, including ways to achieve a humanitarian pause in fighting, free more hostages and facilitate peace talks. At least four French nationals are believed to continue to be held hostage by Hamas.
French President Emmanuel Macron, right, greets Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu before a meeting at the Elysee Palace in Paris, Sunday, Dec.10, 2017 - Sputnik International, 1920, 24.10.2023
World
France Proposes to Create Regional, International Coalitions to Fight Hamas - Macron
24 October, 10:37 GMT
The French president will be traveling to Doha from Dubai, where he arrived earlier in the week for the COP28 conference and reportedly discussed the Middle East crisis with several regional leaders on the sidelines, including Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Sisi.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала