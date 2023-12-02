International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231202/magnitude-75-earthquake-strikes-off-philippines---seismological-center-1115349187.html
Magnitude 7.5 Earthquake Strikes Off Philippines - Seismological Center
Magnitude 7.5 Earthquake Strikes Off Philippines - Seismological Center
A powerful 7.5-magnitude earthquake was registered off the southeastern coast of the Philippines on Saturday, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Center (EMSC) said.
2023-12-02T21:09+0000
2023-12-02T21:09+0000
world
philippines
european-mediterranean seismological center (emsc)
earthquake
aftershock
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0c/02/1115349027_0:66:2048:1218_1920x0_80_0_0_b648ecf039be98ff108f1ea59783cb5d.jpg
The earthquake was recorded at 14:37 GMT 19 kilometers (11.8 miles) northeast of the Tagbina municipality on the island of Mindanao at a depth of 63 kilometers, EMSC data shows. The earthquake was followed by magnitude 5.7-6.5 aftershocks throughout the day. The US Tsunami Warning System declared a tsunami alert, which was lifted later in the day. At the same time, the Japan Meteorological Agency warned of a tsunami threat after the earthquake near the Philippines, saying that it expected surge waves of up to 1 meter high (3.2 feet) to reach coastal regions of the country tonight.There were no immediate reports of casualties or damage.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231110/500-year-old-note-reveals-disastrous-earthquake-previously-lost-to-italys-history-1114856841.html
philippines
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0c/02/1115349027_92:0:1912:1365_1920x0_80_0_0_74b3af1913cc26ab5be09978e2b810ee.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
earthquake on philippines, european-mediterranean seismological center, top 2023 earthquake, tagbina municipalit, island of mindanao
earthquake on philippines, european-mediterranean seismological center, top 2023 earthquake, tagbina municipalit, island of mindanao

Magnitude 7.5 Earthquake Strikes Off Philippines - Seismological Center

21:09 GMT 02.12.2023
CC0 / Gary Todd / Evening Sky Over MindanaoEvening Sky Over Mindanao.
Evening Sky Over Mindanao. - Sputnik International, 1920, 02.12.2023
CC0 / Gary Todd / Evening Sky Over Mindanao
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A powerful 7.5-magnitude earthquake was registered off the southeastern coast of the Philippines on Saturday, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Center (EMSC) said.
The earthquake was recorded at 14:37 GMT 19 kilometers (11.8 miles) northeast of the Tagbina municipality on the island of Mindanao at a depth of 63 kilometers, EMSC data shows.
The earthquake was followed by magnitude 5.7-6.5 aftershocks throughout the day.
The US Tsunami Warning System declared a tsunami alert, which was lifted later in the day. At the same time, the Japan Meteorological Agency warned of a tsunami threat after the earthquake near the Philippines, saying that it expected surge waves of up to 1 meter high (3.2 feet) to reach coastal regions of the country tonight.
A view of the Vatican Apostolic Library, Vatican City, Monday, Sept. 13, 2010. The Vatican's Apostolic Library is reopening to scholars following a three-year renovation to improve its cataloguing and security measures. The library, which houses one of the world's best collections of illuminated manuscripts, opens its doors Sept. 20. Details will be announced Monday at a press conference. The library was started by Pope Nicholas V in the 1450's with an initial 350 Latin manuscripts. By the time Nicholas died in 1455, the collection had swelled to about 1,500 codices and was the largest in Europe. Today, the Vatican Library has about 65,000 manuscripts as well as the Codex B, the oldest known complete Bible, dating from about 325 A.D. and believed to have been one of the 50 bibles Emperor Constantine commissioned. - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.11.2023
Beyond Politics
500-Year-Old Note Reveals Disastrous Earthquake Previously Lost to Italy's History
10 November, 01:39 GMT
There were no immediate reports of casualties or damage.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала