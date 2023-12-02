https://sputnikglobe.com/20231202/magnitude-75-earthquake-strikes-off-philippines---seismological-center-1115349187.html
Magnitude 7.5 Earthquake Strikes Off Philippines - Seismological Center
Magnitude 7.5 Earthquake Strikes Off Philippines - Seismological Center
A powerful 7.5-magnitude earthquake was registered off the southeastern coast of the Philippines on Saturday, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Center (EMSC) said.
2023-12-02T21:09+0000
2023-12-02T21:09+0000
2023-12-02T21:09+0000
world
philippines
european-mediterranean seismological center (emsc)
earthquake
aftershock
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0c/02/1115349027_0:66:2048:1218_1920x0_80_0_0_b648ecf039be98ff108f1ea59783cb5d.jpg
The earthquake was recorded at 14:37 GMT 19 kilometers (11.8 miles) northeast of the Tagbina municipality on the island of Mindanao at a depth of 63 kilometers, EMSC data shows. The earthquake was followed by magnitude 5.7-6.5 aftershocks throughout the day. The US Tsunami Warning System declared a tsunami alert, which was lifted later in the day. At the same time, the Japan Meteorological Agency warned of a tsunami threat after the earthquake near the Philippines, saying that it expected surge waves of up to 1 meter high (3.2 feet) to reach coastal regions of the country tonight.There were no immediate reports of casualties or damage.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231110/500-year-old-note-reveals-disastrous-earthquake-previously-lost-to-italys-history-1114856841.html
philippines
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0c/02/1115349027_92:0:1912:1365_1920x0_80_0_0_74b3af1913cc26ab5be09978e2b810ee.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
earthquake on philippines, european-mediterranean seismological center, top 2023 earthquake, tagbina municipalit, island of mindanao
earthquake on philippines, european-mediterranean seismological center, top 2023 earthquake, tagbina municipalit, island of mindanao
Magnitude 7.5 Earthquake Strikes Off Philippines - Seismological Center
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A powerful 7.5-magnitude earthquake was registered off the southeastern coast of the Philippines on Saturday, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Center (EMSC) said.
The earthquake was recorded at 14:37 GMT 19 kilometers (11.8 miles) northeast of the Tagbina municipality on the island of Mindanao at a depth of 63 kilometers, EMSC data shows.
The earthquake was followed by magnitude 5.7-6.5 aftershocks throughout the day.
The US Tsunami Warning System declared a tsunami alert, which was lifted later in the day. At the same time, the Japan Meteorological Agency warned of a tsunami threat after the earthquake near the Philippines, saying that it expected surge waves of up to 1 meter high (3.2 feet) to reach coastal regions of the country tonight.
There were no immediate reports of casualties or damage.