Over 100 People Killed in Israeli Strike on Refugee Camp in Northern Gaza - Reports

More than 100 people were killed in an Israeli air strike on a house in the Jabalia refugee camp in the northern Gaza Strip on Saturday
CAIRO (Sputnik) - More than 100 people were killed in an Israeli air strike on a house in the Jabalia refugee camp in the northern Gaza Strip on Saturday, a Palestinian news agency reported.
Families and displaced people were taking shelter in the building, the report added.
Last week, Qatar mediated a deal between Israel and Hamas
on a temporary truce and the exchange of some of the prisoners and hostages, as well as the delivery of humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip. The truce was extended several times, but on Friday, December 1, the Israeli military resumed fighting against Hamas in the Gaza Strip, saying the group had violated the humanitarian pause by opening fire on Israeli territory.
On October 7, Palestinian movement Hamas launched a large-scale rocket attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip and breached the border. Israel launched retaliatory strikes and ordered a complete blockade of Gaza, cutting off supplies of water, food, and fuel. On October 27, Israel launched a ground incursion into the Gaza Strip with the declared goal of eliminating Hamas fighters and rescuing the hostages.