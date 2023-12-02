https://sputnikglobe.com/20231202/philippines-opens-new-monitoring-base-in-south-china-sea-amid-rising-tensions-1115338597.html

Philippines Opens New 'Monitoring' Base in South China Sea Amid Rising Tensions

Philippines Opens New 'Monitoring' Base in South China Sea Amid Rising Tensions

The Filipino military opened up a new Coast Guard monitoring station in a disputed region of the South China Sea.

2023-12-02T00:03+0000

2023-12-02T00:03+0000

2023-12-02T00:01+0000

military

wu qian

joseph wu

ferdinand marcos jr.

china

philippines

coast guard

us

us-china relations

south china sea

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/08/07/1112448552_72:0:1850:1000_1920x0_80_0_0_94bf1ff407b0e184b5b868fff58a382c.png

The Philippines opened a new Coast Guard monitoring base on Friday in a disputed area of the South China Sea, which comes after the announcement of increased cooperation and joint military patrols of the area with the country and the US and Australia.Officials in the Philippines said that the base and expanded patrols were in response to what it perceived as “pure bullying” by China in the area. China has accused the US and other foreign interests of stirring up trouble in the contested region.Face-offs between Filipino and Chinese ships have intensified over the past year. In October, Filipino and Chinese vessels collided while Chinese ships were trying to block construction materials being sent to a warship that has been marooned near the disputed reef Ren’ai Jiao (aka Second Thomas Shoal) since 1999. China says the Philippines has failed to fulfill its decades-old promise to remove the ship while the Philippines contends that the ship and submerged reef fall under its territory.Amid the growing tensions, the US has stressed that it must defend the Philippines in the event of a conflict. The Philippines is the United States’ longest-running treaty ally in Asia.The new Coast Guard monitoring station sits on a small island named Thitu and includes a two-story building with radar, ship-tracking and other equipment. Philippine National Security Adviser Eduardo Ano and other officials flew for the opening to Thitu, which is home to about 250 inhabitants and is one of nine islands, islets and atolls in disputed territory that have been occupied by Philippine forces since the 1970s.Ano hinted that patrols could expand to include Japan. “We’re open to like-minded countries to join as observers or participants,” he told reporters.In addition to the Philippines, Thitu is claimed by China and Vietnam.China has repeatedly said that the patrols increase tensions in the area and accused the Philippines of enlisting foreign "forces” to stir up tensions in the region.On Thursday, Chinese Senior Colonel Wu Qian reiterated that China believes the US is behind the growing tensions. “The US instigated and emboldened the Philippine side to infringe upon China's sovereignty, which escalated maritime tensions. The Chinese side firmly opposes that,” Wu, spokesperson for China's Ministry of National Defense, said at a news conference.The Philippine Defense Secretary Gilberto Teodoro, fresh off his meeting with his US counterpart Austin Lloyd, responded by saying it was China who was “stirring up trouble.”Earlier this year, Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., whose administration has been moving closer to the US, said that his country would not yield to China. “The Philippines will not give a single square inch of our territory to any foreign power,” Marcos warned after meeting with US officials in Hawaii.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20231023/china-files-complaint-with-philippines-over-south-china-sea-collision---reports-1114426101.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20231125/australia-and-philippines-launch-joint-naval-patrols-in-south-china-sea-1115203497.html

china

philippines

south china sea

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Ian DeMartino

Ian DeMartino

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Ian DeMartino

south china sea disputes, thitu island, thitu coast guard base, philippines opens up new base, rising tensions in south china sea