https://sputnikglobe.com/20231202/report-us-told-israel-it-will-issue-visa-ban-for-west-bank-settler-violence-1115339289.html

Report: US Told Israel It Will Issue Visa Ban For West Bank Settler Violence

Report: US Told Israel It Will Issue Visa Ban For West Bank Settler Violence

According to US media, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken told Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that the US plans to take its own actions to fight settler violence in the West Bank.

2023-12-02T02:49+0000

2023-12-02T02:49+0000

2023-12-02T02:49+0000

world

palestinians

joe biden

john kirby

east jerusalem

west bank

israel

state department

hamas

white house

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0b/15/1115115433_0:0:2233:1256_1920x0_80_0_0_467eedb6cd060b7b784f4dc0214da6b3.jpg

The Biden administration is planning to issue visa bans on an undisclosed number of Israeli settlers committing violence in the West Bank, US Media reports.US Secretary of State Antony Blinken told Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu and members of his war cabinet that the United States would take action against the settlers on its own, according to the report.Israeli settler behaviour in the West Bank more than doubled after the October 7 Hamas attacks, but 2023 was already on track for a record number of violence.Settlements are Israeli properties built on occupied Palestinian lands, primarily based in the West Bank or East Jerusalem. The vast majority of settlements are built on land either wholly or partially privately owned by Palestinians and are illegal under international law and under the Oslo Accords signed by the Israeli government.Still, in 2017, the Israeli government announced that it formally started authorizing new settlements. Since the signing of the Oslo Accords in 1993, the settlement population in the West Bank and East Jerusalem has increased from a quarter million to nearly 700,000 by September of this year.From the start of this year to October 1, at least 750 Palestinian buildings, homes and businesses, had been demolished to make room for more Israeli settlements and outposts.Outposts are settlements not officially sanctioned by the Israeli government, though many have been retroactively authorized.Multiple incidents, including in February and June, resulted in dozens of Palestinian homes and cars being set on fire by Israeli settlers in the West Bank city of Nablus and the town of Turmus.The result is a patchwork of Israeli settlements within the West Bank, one of the areas that are seeking Palestinian statehood, a situation that experts have said makes it more difficult to implement a two-state solution peace plan, a policy officially supported by the US government.In an op-ed credited to US President Joe Biden published by US media last month, Biden threatened to take action against Israeli settlers in the West Bank.A State Department official told US media under the condition of anonymity that Washington requested that Israel prosecute the perpetrators but has yet to see movement towards that. The official said the bans could come in the next few weeks.White House spokesperson John Kirby told reporters that he could not confirm the reports, but said it was under consideration.“I am not able to confirm that reporting - I'd refer you to the State Department,” Kirby said during a press briefing. “The only thing I would add... it's something that we are looking at.”

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230227/watch-israeli-settlers-burn-dozens-of-palestinian-homes-cars-in-deadly-nablus-pogrom-1107851965.html

east jerusalem

west bank

israel

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Ian DeMartino

Ian DeMartino

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Ian DeMartino

settler violence, west bank settlers, attacks in the west bank, israeli settlers