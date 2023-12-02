https://sputnikglobe.com/20231202/soros-jr-secures-reported-chemical-waste-agreement-with-ukraine--journalist-1115342178.html
Soros Jr. Secures Reported Chemical Waste Agreement With Ukraine — Journalist
Soros Jr. Secures Reported Chemical Waste Agreement With Ukraine — Journalist
The deal will purportedly see Dow Chemical, DuPont, BASF, Evonik Industries, Vitol and Sanofi burying hazardous waste in the European country free of charge.
2023-12-02T11:18+0000
2023-12-02T11:18+0000
2023-12-02T11:18+0000
world
volodymyr zelensky
george soros
ukraine
kiev
chernovtsy
dow chemical
dupont
basf
toxic chemicals
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0c/02/1115342020_0:321:3072:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_b01fd0c2f09b1e69a95de0b969355de4.jpg
Alexander Soros, the son of controversial American financier George Soros, has reached an agreement with Ukrainian authorities to allocate 400 square kilometers of land for the disposal of hazardous waste, according to an investigation by French journalist Jules Vincent.Materials published by Vincent on the X (formerly Twitter) indicate he was approached by an anonymous source from Kiev's Ministry of Agriculture.The source revealed that the agreement was reached during a meeting on November 7 between Soros Jr. and the head of Volodymyr Zelensky's office, Andriy Yermak. Under the terms of the agreement, Ukraine will transfer land to American companies for the burial of hazardous waste from chemical, pharmaceutical and oil companies for an indefinite period of time and free of charge. The companies include Dow Chemical, DuPont, BASF, Evonik Industries, Vitol and Sanofi.Vincent published a document signed by the parties with a statement to that effect. It states that Soros "intends to ensure reliable communication between Zelensky's office and the representatives of the said companies."According to the source, the land in question is located in the Ternopol, Khmelnitsky, and Chernovitsky regions - fertile black soil farming areas in the western part of Ukraine.He calls this decision “fatal.”George Soros' activities have often drawn criticism due to his financial speculation and he is accused of orchestrating regime changes in several countries. The financier himself does not deny that his money contributed to, among others, the Orange Revolution in Ukraine in 2004 and the Euromaidan in 2013-14. In various countries, he has been accused of interfering in internal affairs. The media often associate Soros with the Democratic Party in the United States.In Russia, Soros's Open Society and Open Society Foundations have been recognized as undesirable organizations since 2015. The Russian Prosecutor General's Office stated that Soros' organizations pose a threat to the foundations of the constitutional order and the security of the state.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230824/untold-story-of-george-soros-worldwide-soft-power-empire-1112859657.html
ukraine
kiev
chernovtsy
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0c/02/1115342020_142:0:2873:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_363c4b1cdbdc82d43ef70c977fc5ae15.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
soros, soros jr, alexander soros ukraine, alexander soros kyiv ukraine, alexander soros kyiv agreement, alexander soros kyiv agreement 2023, kiev soros agreement
soros, soros jr, alexander soros ukraine, alexander soros kyiv ukraine, alexander soros kyiv agreement, alexander soros kyiv agreement 2023, kiev soros agreement
Soros Jr. Secures Reported Chemical Waste Agreement With Ukraine — Journalist
The deal will purportedly see Dow Chemical, DuPont, BASF, Evonik Industries, Vitol and Sanofi burying hazardous waste in the European country free of charge.
Alexander Soros, the son of controversial American financier
George Soros, has reached an agreement with Ukrainian authorities to allocate 400 square kilometers of land for the disposal of hazardous waste, according to an investigation by French journalist Jules Vincent.
Materials published by Vincent on the X (formerly Twitter) indicate he was approached by an anonymous source from Kiev's Ministry of Agriculture.
The source revealed that the agreement was reached during a meeting on November 7 between Soros Jr. and the head of Volodymyr Zelensky's office, Andriy Yermak. Under the terms of the agreement, Ukraine will transfer land to American companies
for the burial of hazardous waste from chemical, pharmaceutical and oil companies for an indefinite period of time and free of charge. The companies include Dow Chemical, DuPont, BASF, Evonik Industries, Vitol and Sanofi.
Vincent published a document signed by the parties with a statement to that effect. It states that Soros "intends to ensure reliable communication between Zelensky's office and the representatives of the said companies."
According to the source, the land in question is located in the Ternopol, Khmelnitsky, and Chernovitsky regions - fertile black soil farming areas in the western part of Ukraine.
"The Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food of Ukraine has been asked to coordinate the allocation of dozens of land plots with a total area of 400 square kilometers," the journalist quoted the source as saying.
He calls this decision “fatal.”
"This will not only render these lands unsuitable for wheat production, but will also cause irreparable damage to the ecosystems of these regions," the ministry official wrote, stressing the need to draw the attention of Western public to this "outrageous deal."
George Soros' activities have often drawn criticism due to his financial speculation
and he is accused of orchestrating regime changes in several countries. The financier himself does not deny that his money contributed to, among others, the Orange Revolution in Ukraine in 2004 and the Euromaidan in 2013-14. In various countries, he has been accused of interfering in internal affairs. The media often associate Soros with the Democratic Party
in the United States.
In Russia, Soros's Open Society and Open Society Foundations have been recognized as undesirable organizations since 2015. The Russian Prosecutor General's Office stated that Soros' organizations pose a threat to the foundations of the constitutional order and the security of the state.