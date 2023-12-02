International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 25.02.2022
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231202/watch-russian-lancet-drones-wreak-havoc-on-ukrainian-troops-near-dnepr-river-1115341454.html
Watch Russian Lancet Drones Wreak Havoc on Ukrainian Troops Near Dnepr River
Watch Russian Lancet Drones Wreak Havoc on Ukrainian Troops Near Dnepr River
The Lancet unmanned aerial vehicles, developed by the Russian company Zala Aero, are capable of hitting enemy targets at ranges of several tens of kilometers.
2023-12-02T09:03+0000
2023-12-02T09:03+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
russia
ukraine
lancet
drones
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0c/02/1115340981_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_b2b10a58f48a34cad4dd5c4ef8e329a3.jpg
Russian airborne units successfully attacked the Ukrainian Armed Forces on the right bank of the Dnepr River in the Kherson region using the Lancet kamikaze drones, also known as the Lancet loitering munitions, the Russian Ministry of Defense (MoD) told Sputnik.The Lancet drone operators then destroyed all the targets, including scores of Ukrainian soldiers, as well as several of their motorboats, a truck and other materiel, the ministry announced.The MoD stressed that the operators guided the drones in manual mode to avoid the slightest possibility of a delivery error.
russia
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Oleg Burunov
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg
Oleg Burunov
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
Lancet barrage ammunition
Russian paratroopers with Lancet barrage ammunition successfully attacked Ukrainian forces on the right bank of the Dnepr River in the Kherson region, destroying enemy personnel, watercraft and military equipment.
2023-12-02T09:03+0000
true
PT0M44S
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0c/02/1115340981_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_ec7ddd17117b9e14c3a9d0bdbcb39d89.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
lancet loitering munition, lancet kamikaze drones, lancet drones' attack on ukrainian forces near dnepr river
lancet loitering munition, lancet kamikaze drones, lancet drones' attack on ukrainian forces near dnepr river

Watch Russian Lancet Drones Wreak Havoc on Ukrainian Troops Near Dnepr River

09:03 GMT 02.12.2023
© Sputnik
Subscribe
Oleg Burunov - Sputnik International
Oleg Burunov
All materialsWrite to the author
The Lancet unmanned aerial vehicles, developed by the Russian company Zala Aero, are capable of striking enemy targets at ranges of several tens of kilometers.
Russian airborne units successfully attacked the Ukrainian Armed Forces on the right bank of the Dnepr River in the Kherson region using the Lancet kamikaze drones, also known as the Lancet loitering munitions, the Russian Ministry of Defense (MoD) told Sputnik.

"At first, the crews of the reconnaissance drones tracked the enemy's floating equipment on the right bank of the Dnepr, from where Ukrainian troops were to be transported to the left bank for landing," the Defense Ministry reported.

The Lancet drone operators then destroyed all the targets, including scores of Ukrainian soldiers, as well as several of their motorboats, a truck and other materiel, the ministry announced.
The MoD stressed that the operators guided the drones in manual mode to avoid the slightest possibility of a delivery error.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала