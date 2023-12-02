https://sputnikglobe.com/20231202/watch-russian-lancet-drones-wreak-havoc-on-ukrainian-troops-near-dnepr-river-1115341454.html
Watch Russian Lancet Drones Wreak Havoc on Ukrainian Troops Near Dnepr River
The Lancet unmanned aerial vehicles, developed by the Russian company Zala Aero, are capable of hitting enemy targets at ranges of several tens of kilometers.
Russian airborne units successfully attacked the Ukrainian Armed Forces on the right bank of the Dnepr River in the Kherson region using the Lancet kamikaze drones, also known as the Lancet loitering munitions, the Russian Ministry of Defense (MoD) told Sputnik.The Lancet drone operators then destroyed all the targets, including scores of Ukrainian soldiers, as well as several of their motorboats, a truck and other materiel, the ministry announced.The MoD stressed that the operators guided the drones in manual mode to avoid the slightest possibility of a delivery error.
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0c/02/1115340981_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_ec7ddd17117b9e14c3a9d0bdbcb39d89.jpg
Russian airborne units successfully attacked the Ukrainian Armed Forces on the right bank of the Dnepr River in the Kherson region using the Lancet kamikaze drones
, also known as the Lancet loitering munitions, the Russian Ministry of Defense (MoD) told Sputnik.
"At first, the crews of the reconnaissance drones tracked the enemy's floating equipment on the right bank of the Dnepr, from where Ukrainian troops were to be transported to the left bank for landing," the Defense Ministry reported.
The Lancet drone operators then destroyed all the targets, including scores of Ukrainian soldiers, as well as several of their motorboats, a truck and other materiel, the ministry announced.
The MoD stressed that the operators guided the drones in manual mode to avoid the slightest possibility of a delivery error.