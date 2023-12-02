https://sputnikglobe.com/20231202/watch-russian-rapira-anti-tank-guns-obliterate-ukrainian-armys-fortifications-1115340866.html
Watch Russian Rapira Anti-Tank Guns Obliterate Ukrainian Army’s Fortifications
Rapira shells can be fired at ranges up to seven kilometers, causing massive damage to enemy defensive structures.
The Russian Ministry of Defense (MoD) has released a video showing the crews of MT-12 Rapira (rapier) anti-tank guns destroying camouflaged Ukrainian army positions in the Kupyansk region.According to the Ministry of Defense, the bases were discovered by a Russian reconnaissance unit using unmanned aerial vehicles.The 100mm MT-12 Rapira is often referred to as a "sniper rifle" due to its accuracy and reliability. This gun can fire up to six rounds per minute and destroy targets at a range of up to seven kilometers (4.3 miles).
Watch Russian Rapira Anti-Tank Guns Obliterate Ukrainian Army’s Fortifications
Rapira shells can be fired from a range of up to seven kilometers, causing massive damage to enemy defensive structures.
