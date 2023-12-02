https://sputnikglobe.com/20231202/why-did-kazakhstan-prefer-russias-su-30sms-to-french-made-rafales-1115343370.html
Why Did Kazakhstan Prefer Russia's Su-30SMs to French-Made Rafales?
Why Did Kazakhstan Prefer Russia's Su-30SMs to French-Made Rafales?
The Su-30SM is a multi-role aircraft that can be used both as an air superiority fighter and a fighter bomber to attack ground and sea surface targets.
2023-12-02T11:49+0000
2023-12-02T11:49+0000
2023-12-02T11:49+0000
military
russia
kazakhstan
france
algeria
su-30sm
fighter jet
air superiority
rafale
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/105539/56/1055395624_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_fb7e223d5a8e184787a790b600fb1c3c.jpg
Kazakhstan's recent decision to acquire the Russian Su-30SM jets instead of a competing offer from France to supply its Rafale jets is only natural, according to a US military news magazine.The media outlet recalled that even though the Rafales have a relatively long range for a lightweight fighter, it is still far shorter than "heavyweights" such as the Su-30.Another major drawback of the Rafale reportedly pertains to Western arms suppliers’ longstanding drive to slap embargoes on spare parts to restrict the use of their assets abroad.The US magazine’s report comes a few days after Yerzhan Nildibayev, Kazakhstan’s deputy commander in chief of air efense, said in a statement that Astana had preferred the Su-30SMs to the Rafales and that the Russian jet had a better "quality-price" ratio compared to the French aircraft. According to him, the Kazakh Defense Ministry plans to purchase ten Su-30SMs before the end of 2024.In a similar move in the mid-2000s, Algeria picked the Su-30MKAs for its navy instead of the much-touted Rafales at the time.The Sukhoi Su-30 is an air superiority multi-role jet of the 4++ generation that can combine functions of a fighter and a bomber. The two-seat all-weather aircraft is capable to carry advanced high-precision air-to-air as well as air-to-surface weapons.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20211108/report-french-firm-dassault-aviation-bribed-its-way-to-78bln-rafale-fighter-jet-contract-in-india-1090562198.html
russia
kazakhstan
france
algeria
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Oleg Burunov
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg
Oleg Burunov
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/105539/56/1055395624_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_64457d04252accac81402df6a7b04ec5.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Oleg Burunov
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg
fourth-generation russian fighter su-30sm, french fighter jet rafale, kazakhstan's decision to buy su-30sms instead of rafales
fourth-generation russian fighter su-30sm, french fighter jet rafale, kazakhstan's decision to buy su-30sms instead of rafales
Why Did Kazakhstan Prefer Russia's Su-30SMs to French-Made Rafales?
The Su-30SM is a multi-role aircraft that can be used both as an air superiority fighter and a fighter-bomber to attack ground and sea surface targets.
Kazakhstan's recent decision to acquire the Russian Su-30SM jets instead of a competing offer from France to supply its Rafale jets is only natural, according to a US military news magazine.
The media outlet recalled that even though the Rafales have a relatively long range for a lightweight fighter, it is still far shorter than "heavyweights" such as the Su-30.
This Russian warplane "can not only fly much further and with a much greater weapons load, but its situational awareness is also considerably greater, with its radar being approximately twice the size of the Rafale’s RBE2," the magazine stressed.
Another major drawback of the Rafale reportedly pertains to Western arms suppliers’ longstanding drive to slap embargoes on spare parts to restrict the use of their assets abroad.
One should also bear in mind that it would have been "highly troublesome" for Kazakhstan and Russia to integrate "very short ranged and non-compatible" Rafale fighters into the Moscow-Astana joint air defense network.
The US magazine’s report comes a few days after Yerzhan Nildibayev, Kazakhstan’s deputy commander in chief of air efense, said in a statement that Astana had preferred the Su-30SMs to the Rafales and that the Russian jet had a better "quality-price" ratio compared to the French aircraft. According to him, the Kazakh Defense Ministry plans to purchase ten Su-30SMs before the end of 2024.
In a similar move in the mid-2000s, Algeria picked the Su-30MKAs for its navy instead of the much-touted Rafales at the time.
8 November 2021, 12:51 GMT
The Sukhoi Su-30 is an air superiority multi-role jet of the 4++ generation that can combine functions of a fighter and a bomber. The two-seat all-weather aircraft is capable to carry advanced high-precision air-to-air as well as air-to-surface weapons.