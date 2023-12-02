https://sputnikglobe.com/20231202/why-did-kazakhstan-prefer-russias-su-30sms-to-french-made-rafales-1115343370.html

Why Did Kazakhstan Prefer Russia's Su-30SMs to French-Made Rafales?

Why Did Kazakhstan Prefer Russia's Su-30SMs to French-Made Rafales?

The Su-30SM is a multi-role aircraft that can be used both as an air superiority fighter and a fighter bomber to attack ground and sea surface targets.

2023-12-02T11:49+0000

2023-12-02T11:49+0000

2023-12-02T11:49+0000

military

russia

kazakhstan

france

algeria

su-30sm

fighter jet

air superiority

rafale

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/105539/56/1055395624_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_fb7e223d5a8e184787a790b600fb1c3c.jpg

Kazakhstan's recent decision to acquire the Russian Su-30SM jets instead of a competing offer from France to supply its Rafale jets is only natural, according to a US military news magazine.The media outlet recalled that even though the Rafales have a relatively long range for a lightweight fighter, it is still far shorter than "heavyweights" such as the Su-30.Another major drawback of the Rafale reportedly pertains to Western arms suppliers’ longstanding drive to slap embargoes on spare parts to restrict the use of their assets abroad.The US magazine’s report comes a few days after Yerzhan Nildibayev, Kazakhstan’s deputy commander in chief of air efense, said in a statement that Astana had preferred the Su-30SMs to the Rafales and that the Russian jet had a better "quality-price" ratio compared to the French aircraft. According to him, the Kazakh Defense Ministry plans to purchase ten Su-30SMs before the end of 2024.In a similar move in the mid-2000s, Algeria picked the Su-30MKAs for its navy instead of the much-touted Rafales at the time.The Sukhoi Su-30 is an air superiority multi-role jet of the 4++ generation that can combine functions of a fighter and a bomber. The two-seat all-weather aircraft is capable to carry advanced high-precision air-to-air as well as air-to-surface weapons.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20211108/report-french-firm-dassault-aviation-bribed-its-way-to-78bln-rafale-fighter-jet-contract-in-india-1090562198.html

russia

kazakhstan

france

algeria

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Oleg Burunov https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

Oleg Burunov https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Oleg Burunov https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

fourth-generation russian fighter su-30sm, french fighter jet rafale, kazakhstan's decision to buy su-30sms instead of rafales