'Your Name is Unknown, Your Feat is Immortal' - Russia Celebrates Unknown Soldier Day

On December 3, Russia celebrates Unknown Soldier Day – a tribute to those defenders of the Motherland who perished during the World War II (the Great Patriotic War in Russia).

On December 3, 1966, Russia commemorated the 25th anniversary of Nazi defeat around Moscow and the ashes of an unknown soldier were buried near the wall of the Kremlin.The Tomb of the Unknown Soldier is illuminated by the Eternal Flame to mark the importance of people’s sacrifices during Nazi invasion. Earlier Russian President Vladimir Putin stressed that the memory of the heroes who fought against Nazi Germany is “sacred.”

