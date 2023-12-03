'Your Name is Unknown, Your Feat is Immortal' - Russia Celebrates Unknown Soldier Day
A serviceman of the Honor Guard holds a torch with the Eternal Flame near the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.
Russian President Vladimir Putin at the wreath-laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier wall on Defender of the Fatherland Day, February 23, 2017.
Participants in a solemn rally in Victory Park on Poklonnaya Hill in Moscow, organized in honor of the Day of the Unknown Soldier, line up in the shape of a star.
Participants in a solemn rally in Victory Park on Poklonnaya Hill in Moscow.
Citizens at the all-Russian event "Candle of Memory" at the Memorial Complex "Mass Grave and Tomb of the Unknown Soldier with the Eternal Flame of Glory" in Petrozavodsk.
Commemorative events take place on the Glory Square in Samara, dedicated to the Unknown Soldier Day.
Members of the Yunarmiya (lit. Young Army) public movement lay flowers at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier on the Defender of the Fatherland Day.
Opening of the monument to the Soviet Soldier on the territory of the Sinyavinsky Heights memorial in the Leningrad region.
Military personnel at the flower-laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in the Alexander Garden near the Kremlin Wall, February 23, 2022.
Cadets of the Ural Fire and Rescue Training Center at a solemn meeting dedicated to the Unknown Soldier Day at the the Shirokorechensky Memorial in Yekaterinburg.
A clergyman at the reburial ceremony of the remains of Red Army soldiers discovered by search groups of the Republican Search Association "Donbass" in Amvrosievka.
Youth participate in the commemorative events dedicated to the Unknown Soldier Day in Glory Square in Samara. The Monument of Glory is seen behind their backs.
