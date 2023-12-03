International
'Your Name is Unknown, Your Feat is Immortal' - Russia Celebrates Unknown Soldier Day
'Your Name is Unknown, Your Feat is Immortal' - Russia Celebrates Unknown Soldier Day
On December 3, Russia celebrates Unknown Soldier Day – a tribute to those defenders of the Motherland who perished during the World War II (the Great Patriotic War in Russia).
On December 3, 1966, Russia commemorated the 25th anniversary of Nazi defeat around Moscow and the ashes of an unknown soldier were buried near the wall of the Kremlin.The Tomb of the Unknown Soldier is illuminated by the Eternal Flame to mark the importance of people’s sacrifices during Nazi invasion. Earlier Russian President Vladimir Putin stressed that the memory of the heroes who fought against Nazi Germany is “sacred.”
'Your Name is Unknown, Your Feat is Immortal' - Russia Celebrates Unknown Soldier Day

13:33 GMT 03.12.2023
On December 3, Russia celebrates Unknown Soldier Day – a tribute to those defenders of the Motherland who perished during World War II (the Great Patriotic War).
On December 3, 1966, Russia commemorated the 25th anniversary of Nazi defeat around Moscow and the ashes of an unknown soldier were buried near the wall of the Kremlin.
The Tomb of the Unknown Soldier is illuminated by the Eternal Flame to mark the importance of people’s sacrifices during Nazi invasion. Earlier Russian President Vladimir Putin stressed that the memory of the heroes who fought against Nazi Germany is “sacred.”
© Sputnik / Maksim Blinov / Go to the mediabank

A serviceman of the Honor Guard holds a torch with the Eternal Flame near the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.

A serviceman of the Honor Guard holds a torch with the Eternal Flame near the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.
1/12
© Sputnik / Maksim Blinov
/
Go to the mediabank

A serviceman of the Honor Guard holds a torch with the Eternal Flame near the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.

© Sputnik / Mikhail Klimentyev / Go to the mediabank

Russian President Vladimir Putin at the wreath-laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier wall on Defender of the Fatherland Day, February 23, 2017.

Russian President Vladimir Putin at the wreath-laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier wall on Defender of the Fatherland Day, February 23, 2017.
2/12
© Sputnik / Mikhail Klimentyev
/
Go to the mediabank

Russian President Vladimir Putin at the wreath-laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier wall on Defender of the Fatherland Day, February 23, 2017.

© Sputnik / Alexey Kudenko / Go to the mediabank

Participants in a solemn rally in Victory Park on Poklonnaya Hill in Moscow, organized in honor of the Day of the Unknown Soldier, line up in the shape of a star.

Participants in a solemn rally in Victory Park on Poklonnaya Hill in Moscow, organized in honor of the Day of the Unknown Soldier, line up in the shape of a star.
3/12
© Sputnik / Alexey Kudenko
/
Go to the mediabank

Participants in a solemn rally in Victory Park on Poklonnaya Hill in Moscow, organized in honor of the Day of the Unknown Soldier, line up in the shape of a star.

© Sputnik / Alexey Kudenko

Participants in a solemn rally in Victory Park on Poklonnaya Hill in Moscow.

Participants in a solemn rally in Victory Park on Poklonnaya Hill in Moscow.
4/12
© Sputnik / Alexey Kudenko

Participants in a solemn rally in Victory Park on Poklonnaya Hill in Moscow.

© Sputnik / Ilya Timin / Go to the mediabank

Citizens at the all-Russian event "Candle of Memory" at the Memorial Complex "Mass Grave and Tomb of the Unknown Soldier with the Eternal Flame of Glory" in Petrozavodsk.

Citizens at the all-Russian event "Candle of Memory" at the Memorial Complex "Mass Grave and Tomb of the Unknown Soldier with the Eternal Flame of Glory" in Petrozavodsk.
5/12
© Sputnik / Ilya Timin
/
Go to the mediabank

Citizens at the all-Russian event "Candle of Memory" at the Memorial Complex "Mass Grave and Tomb of the Unknown Soldier with the Eternal Flame of Glory" in Petrozavodsk.

© Sputnik / Nikolai Khizhniak / Go to the mediabank

Commemorative events take place on the Glory Square in Samara, dedicated to the Unknown Soldier Day.

Commemorative events take place on the Glory Square in Samara, dedicated to the Unknown Soldier Day.
6/12
© Sputnik / Nikolai Khizhniak
/
Go to the mediabank

Commemorative events take place on the Glory Square in Samara, dedicated to the Unknown Soldier Day.

© Sputnik / Kirill Kallinikov / Go to the mediabank

Members of the Yunarmiya (lit. Young Army) public movement lay flowers at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier on the Defender of the Fatherland Day.

Members of the Yunarmiya (lit. Young Army) public movement lay flowers at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier on the Defender of the Fatherland Day.
7/12
© Sputnik / Kirill Kallinikov
/
Go to the mediabank

Members of the Yunarmiya (lit. Young Army) public movement lay flowers at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier on the Defender of the Fatherland Day.

© Sputnik / Alexei Danichev / Go to the mediabank

Opening of the monument to the Soviet Soldier on the territory of the Sinyavinsky Heights memorial in the Leningrad region.

Opening of the monument to the Soviet Soldier on the territory of the Sinyavinsky Heights memorial in the Leningrad region.
8/12
© Sputnik / Alexei Danichev
/
Go to the mediabank

Opening of the monument to the Soviet Soldier on the territory of the Sinyavinsky Heights memorial in the Leningrad region.

© Sputnik / Aleksey Nikolskyi / Go to the mediabank

Military personnel at the flower-laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in the Alexander Garden near the Kremlin Wall, February 23, 2022.

Military personnel at the flower-laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in the Alexander Garden near the Kremlin Wall, February 23, 2022.
9/12
© Sputnik / Aleksey Nikolskyi
/
Go to the mediabank

Military personnel at the flower-laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in the Alexander Garden near the Kremlin Wall, February 23, 2022.

© Sputnik / Pavel Lisitsyn / Go to the mediabank

Cadets of the Ural Fire and Rescue Training Center at a solemn meeting dedicated to the Unknown Soldier Day at the the Shirokorechensky Memorial in Yekaterinburg.

Cadets of the Ural Fire and Rescue Training Center at a solemn meeting dedicated to the Unknown Soldier Day at the the Shirokorechensky Memorial in Yekaterinburg.
10/12
© Sputnik / Pavel Lisitsyn
/
Go to the mediabank

Cadets of the Ural Fire and Rescue Training Center at a solemn meeting dedicated to the Unknown Soldier Day at the the Shirokorechensky Memorial in Yekaterinburg.

© Sputnik / Igor Maslov / Go to the mediabank

A clergyman at the reburial ceremony of the remains of Red Army soldiers discovered by search groups of the Republican Search Association "Donbass" in Amvrosievka.

A clergyman at the reburial ceremony of the remains of Red Army soldiers discovered by search groups of the Republican Search Association "Donbass" in Amvrosievka.
11/12
© Sputnik / Igor Maslov
/
Go to the mediabank

A clergyman at the reburial ceremony of the remains of Red Army soldiers discovered by search groups of the Republican Search Association "Donbass" in Amvrosievka.

© Sputnik / Nikolai Khizhniak / Go to the mediabank

Youth participate in the commemorative events dedicated to the Unknown Soldier Day in Glory Square in Samara. The Monument of Glory is seen behind their backs.

Youth participate in the commemorative events dedicated to the Unknown Soldier Day in Glory Square in Samara. The Monument of Glory is seen behind their backs.
12/12
© Sputnik / Nikolai Khizhniak
/
Go to the mediabank

Youth participate in the commemorative events dedicated to the Unknown Soldier Day in Glory Square in Samara. The Monument of Glory is seen behind their backs.

