The OSV-96’s 12.7x108 cartridges allows a sniper, who uses such a rifle, to remain out of the range of precision fire from small arms of conventional calibers.
The Russian full-bore OSV-96 sniper rifle has been fitted with new high-precision armor-piercing single-element bullets capable of penetrating advanced armored personnel carriers (APCs) supplied by NATO countries, Alexey Matveyev of the Tula-based Central Design and Research Bureau of Sports and Hunting Weapons told reporters.According to him, the single-element bullet adds significantly to the reliability of the OSV-96.This bullet is capable of hitting a light armored car at a distance of up to two kilometers, and vehicles with more serious armor from a distance of up to 1.5 kilometers.
Russian Sniper Rifle Gets New Cartridge to Engage Advanced NATO Personnel Carriers
The OSV-96’s 12.7x108 cartridges allow a sniper to remain out of the range of precision fire from small arms with conventional calibers.
The Russian full-bore OSV-96 sniper rifle has been fitted with new high-precision armor-piercing single-element bullets capable of penetrating advanced armored personnel carriers (APCs) supplied by NATO countries, Alexey Matveyev of the Tula-based Central Design and Research Bureau of Sports and Hunting Weapons told reporters.
"While standard ammunition has multi-element bullets, those in the new cartridges are single-element, namely, they are made of a solid steel rod," Matveyev said.
According to him, the single-element bullet adds significantly to the reliability of the OSV-96.
This semi-automatic anti-materiel rifle, which was developed in the mid-1990s at the Tula Instrument Engineering Design Bureau, is fitted with high-accuracy 12.7x108 sniper cartridges.
This bullet is capable of hitting a light armored car at a distance of up to two kilometers, and vehicles with more serious armor from a distance of up to 1.5 kilometers.