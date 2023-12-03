https://sputnikglobe.com/20231203/russian-sniper-rifle-gets-new-cartridge-to-engage-advanced-nato-personnel-carriers-1115356767.html

Russian Sniper Rifle Gets New Cartridge to Engage Advanced NATO Personnel Carriers

The OSV-96’s 12.7x108 cartridges allows a sniper, who uses such a rifle, to remain out of the range of precision fire from small arms of conventional calibers.

2023-12-03T12:48+0000

2023-12-03T12:48+0000

2023-12-03T12:48+0000

The Russian full-bore OSV-96 sniper rifle has been fitted with new high-precision armor-piercing single-element bullets capable of penetrating advanced armored personnel carriers (APCs) supplied by NATO countries, Alexey Matveyev of the Tula-based Central Design and Research Bureau of Sports and Hunting Weapons told reporters.According to him, the single-­element bullet adds significantly to the reliability of the OSV-96.This bullet is capable of hitting a light armored car at a distance of up to two kilometers, and vehicles with more serious armor from a distance of up to 1.5 kilometers.

