https://sputnikglobe.com/20231203/russias-one-of-a-kind-nuclear-icebreaker-fleet-in-numbers-1115363268.html
Russia's One-of-a-Kind Nuclear Icebreaker Fleet in Numbers
Russia is the only country in the world that operates a sizeable detachment of nuclear-powered icebreakers that affords the country a lot of options when operating in the ice-packed Arctic waters.
2023-12-03T18:27+0000
Russia’s nuclear icebreaker fleet, whose origins date back to a single vessel that entered service in 1959, currently numbers nearly a dozen ships that tirelessly work to ensure the safety of navigation in the Russian sector of the Arctic Ocean and along the Northern Sea Route.Take a look at this infographic to see what kind of vessels Russia uses to ensure that no ice sheet interferes with Moscow's plans in the Arctic.
russia
Russia’s nuclear icebreaker fleet, whose origins date back to a single vessel that entered service in 1959, currently numbers nearly a dozen ships that tirelessly work to ensure the safety of navigation in the Russian sector of the Arctic Ocean and along the Northern Sea Route.
Take a look at this infographic to see what kind of vessels Russia uses to ensure that no ice sheet interferes with Moscow's plans in the Arctic.