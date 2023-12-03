International
Russia's One-of-a-Kind Nuclear Icebreaker Fleet in Numbers
Russia's One-of-a-Kind Nuclear Icebreaker Fleet in Numbers
Russia is the only country in the world that operates a sizeable detachment of nuclear-powered icebreakers that affords the country a lot of options when operating in the ice-packed Arctic waters.
Russia’s nuclear icebreaker fleet, whose origins date back to a single vessel that entered service in 1959, currently numbers nearly a dozen ships that tirelessly work to ensure the safety of navigation in the Russian sector of the Arctic Ocean and along the Northern Sea Route.Take a look at this infographic to see what kind of vessels Russia uses to ensure that no ice sheet interferes with Moscow's plans in the Arctic.
Russia's One-of-a-Kind Nuclear Icebreaker Fleet in Numbers

18:27 GMT 03.12.2023
Russia is the only country in the world that operates a sizeable detachment of nuclear-powered icebreakers that affords the country a lot of options when operating in the ice-packed Arctic waters.
Russia’s nuclear icebreaker fleet, whose origins date back to a single vessel that entered service in 1959, currently numbers nearly a dozen ships that tirelessly work to ensure the safety of navigation in the Russian sector of the Arctic Ocean and along the Northern Sea Route.
Take a look at this infographic to see what kind of vessels Russia uses to ensure that no ice sheet interferes with Moscow's plans in the Arctic.
