https://sputnikglobe.com/20231203/trump-says-electric-cars-are-ridiculous-stands-against-electric-tanks-too-1115351017.html

Trump Says Electric Cars Are ‘Ridiculous’: Stands Against Electric Tanks Too

Trump Says Electric Cars Are ‘Ridiculous’: Stands Against Electric Tanks Too

Donald Trump spoke at a Trump rally in Ankeny, Iowa, because Iowa has one of the earliest primary elections - starting on January 15. Iowa is now also the focus of other Republican candidates for the 2024 US President - such as Vivek Ganapathy Ramaswamy.

2023-12-03T04:55+0000

2023-12-03T04:55+0000

2023-12-03T04:55+0000

world

donald trump

electric car

electric vehicles

2024 us presidential election

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/101845/19/1018451922_0:108:2048:1260_1920x0_80_0_0_ba928eb5678860222404c20ae92cefda.jpg

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Former US President Donald Trump said on Saturday in Iowa that electric cars are ‘ridiculous’, highlighting that the new idea of making electric tanks is bad too.He suggested to imagine you are in the middle of a desert with a tank and then you are asking for an electric charger, thus pointing out the alleged absurdity of the whole concept.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20231029/chinese-evs-outcompete-european-counterparts-drag-down-demand-for-local-aluminum-1114579284.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

electric cars, donald trump, trump electric cars, trump tesla