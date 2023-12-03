https://sputnikglobe.com/20231203/trump-says-electric-cars-are-ridiculous-stands-against-electric-tanks-too-1115351017.html
Trump Says Electric Cars Are ‘Ridiculous’: Stands Against Electric Tanks Too
Donald Trump spoke at a Trump rally in Ankeny, Iowa, because Iowa has one of the earliest primary elections - starting on January 15. Iowa is now also the focus of other Republican candidates for the 2024 US President - such as Vivek Ganapathy Ramaswamy.
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Former US President Donald Trump said on Saturday in Iowa that electric cars are ‘ridiculous’, highlighting that the new idea of making electric tanks is bad too.He suggested to imagine you are in the middle of a desert with a tank and then you are asking for an electric charger, thus pointing out the alleged absurdity of the whole concept.
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Former US President Donald Trump said on Saturday in Iowa that electric cars are ‘ridiculous’, highlighting that the new idea of making electric tanks is bad too.
"They [electric cars] don't go far. They cost a fortune. So unless you want to go to the local store or something you're not going to buy it … The whole thing is ridiculous," Trump said at Iowa's gathering prior to the primary elections. "Now they want to make tanks all electric, can you believe it?… they have the same problem, they don't go far."
He suggested to imagine you are in the middle of a desert with a tank and then you are asking for an electric charger, thus pointing out the alleged absurdity of the whole concept.
"So you'd have to have the lumberjack pulling a battery probably in the truck behind it [the tank] pulling a battery - that wouldn't look too cool," he continued.