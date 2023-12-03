International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231203/trump-says-electric-cars-are-ridiculous-stands-against-electric-tanks-too-1115351017.html
Trump Says Electric Cars Are ‘Ridiculous’: Stands Against Electric Tanks Too
Trump Says Electric Cars Are ‘Ridiculous’: Stands Against Electric Tanks Too
Donald Trump spoke at a Trump rally in Ankeny, Iowa, because Iowa has one of the earliest primary elections - starting on January 15. Iowa is now also the focus of other Republican candidates for the 2024 US President - such as Vivek Ganapathy Ramaswamy.
2023-12-03T04:55+0000
2023-12-03T04:55+0000
world
donald trump
electric car
electric vehicles
2024 us presidential election
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/101845/19/1018451922_0:108:2048:1260_1920x0_80_0_0_ba928eb5678860222404c20ae92cefda.jpg
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Former US President Donald Trump said on Saturday in Iowa that electric cars are ‘ridiculous’, highlighting that the new idea of making electric tanks is bad too.He suggested to imagine you are in the middle of a desert with a tank and then you are asking for an electric charger, thus pointing out the alleged absurdity of the whole concept.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231029/chinese-evs-outcompete-european-counterparts-drag-down-demand-for-local-aluminum-1114579284.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/101845/19/1018451922_112:0:1936:1368_1920x0_80_0_0_2fb79f985803dd78cff2dd6efa84e534.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
electric cars, donald trump, trump electric cars, trump tesla
electric cars, donald trump, trump electric cars, trump tesla

Trump Says Electric Cars Are ‘Ridiculous’: Stands Against Electric Tanks Too

04:55 GMT 03.12.2023
CC BY 2.0 / Kārlis Dambrāns / BMW i3 electric carResearchers in California have developed a material that could significantly boost the energy delivering capacity of lithium-ion batteries, and could potentially be a boon to the electric car industry.
Researchers in California have developed a material that could significantly boost the energy delivering capacity of lithium-ion batteries, and could potentially be a boon to the electric car industry. - Sputnik International, 1920, 03.12.2023
CC BY 2.0 / Kārlis Dambrāns / BMW i3 electric car
Subscribe
Donald Trump spoke at a Trump rally in Ankeny, Iowa, because Iowa has one of the earliest primary elections - starting on January 15. Iowa is now also the focus of other Republican candidates for the 2024 US President - such as Vivek Ganapathy Ramaswamy.
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Former US President Donald Trump said on Saturday in Iowa that electric cars are ‘ridiculous’, highlighting that the new idea of making electric tanks is bad too.
"They [electric cars] don't go far. They cost a fortune. So unless you want to go to the local store or something you're not going to buy it … The whole thing is ridiculous," Trump said at Iowa's gathering prior to the primary elections. "Now they want to make tanks all electric, can you believe it?… they have the same problem, they don't go far."
Wuling Hongguang Mini - Sputnik International, 1920, 29.10.2023
Economy
Chinese EVs ‘Outcompete’ European Counterparts, Drag Down Demand for Local Aluminum
29 October, 17:37 GMT
He suggested to imagine you are in the middle of a desert with a tank and then you are asking for an electric charger, thus pointing out the alleged absurdity of the whole concept.
"So you'd have to have the lumberjack pulling a battery probably in the truck behind it [the tank] pulling a battery - that wouldn't look too cool," he continued.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала