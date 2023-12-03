Watch Russian Combat Aircraft Wreak Havoc on Ukrainian Troops

International
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Pilots of the Russian Aerospace Forces operating in the Ukrainian conflict zone time and again demonstrate why combat aircraft and helicopters play such an important role in modern warfare.
Pilots of the Russian Aerospace Forces operating in the Ukrainian conflict zone time and again demonstrate why combat aircraft and helicopters play such an important role in modern warfare.A new video recently released by the Russian Ministry of Defense highlights one such episode in which a Russian Su-25 strike aircraft carries out missile strikes against Ukrainian military assets in the Donetsk region.
Across the battlefields of the Ukrainian conflict, various branches of the Russian Armed Forces keep constantly hammering Kiev's fighters.
Pilots of the Russian Aerospace Forces operating in the Ukrainian conflict zone time and again demonstrate why combat aircraft and helicopters play such an important role in modern warfare.
A new video recently released by the Russian Ministry of Defense highlights one such episode in which a Russian Su-25 strike aircraft carries out missile strikes against Ukrainian military assets in the Donetsk region.
