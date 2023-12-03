https://sputnikglobe.com/20231203/watch-russian-combat-aircraft-wreak-havoc-on-ukrainian-troops-1115363531.html
Watch Russian Combat Aircraft Wreak Havoc on Ukrainian Troops
Watch Russian Combat Aircraft Wreak Havoc on Ukrainian Troops
Pilots of the Russian Aerospace Forces operating in the Ukrainian conflict zone time and again demonstrate why combat aircraft and helicopters play such an important role in modern warfare.
2023-12-03T18:34+0000
2023-12-03T18:34+0000
2023-12-03T18:34+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
russia
russian armed forces
su-25
video
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0c/03/1115361140_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_f7bb2ae0a2a1cd9dc219897193f3cb33.jpg
Pilots of the Russian Aerospace Forces operating in the Ukrainian conflict zone time and again demonstrate why combat aircraft and helicopters play such an important role in modern warfare.A new video recently released by the Russian Ministry of Defense highlights one such episode in which a Russian Su-25 strike aircraft carries out missile strikes against Ukrainian military assets in the Donetsk region.
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0c/03/1115361140_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_eabb5c66f0271507c646844edcbecf25.jpg
Crews of Su-25 attack aircraft of the Russian Aerospace Forces launch missile airstrikes
Crews of Su-25 attack aircraft of the Russian Aerospace Forces launch missile airstrikes
2023-12-03T18:34+0000
true
PT0M38S
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
russia's military operation in ukraine, russian airstrikes, su 25 video
russia's military operation in ukraine, russian airstrikes, su 25 video
Watch Russian Combat Aircraft Wreak Havoc on Ukrainian Troops
Across the battlefields of the Ukrainian conflict, various branches of the Russian Armed Forces keep constantly hammering Kiev's fighters.
Pilots of the Russian Aerospace Forces operating in the Ukrainian conflict zone time and again demonstrate why combat aircraft and helicopters play such an important role in modern warfare.
A new video recently released by the Russian Ministry of Defense highlights one such episode in which a Russian Su-25 strike aircraft carries out missile strikes against Ukrainian military assets in the Donetsk region.