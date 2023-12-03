https://sputnikglobe.com/20231203/watch-russian-paratroopers-use-kornet-system-to-blast-ukrainian-armored-vehicles--1115352837.html

Watch Russian Paratroopers Use Kornet System to Blast Ukrainian Armored Vehicles

The Kornet man-portable anti-tank guided missile system can hit targets at a range of up to 5,500 meters, with its tandem warhead capable of punching through about 1,200 mm of tank armor.

Russia’s Ministry of Defense (MoD) has released a video of Russian airborne forces successfully carrying out a combat mission in the special military operation zone.The footage shows scouts destroying two Ukrainian infantry fighting vehicles in the Zaporozhye area.The MoD said that the vehicles’ whereabouts were promptly transmitted to the control point, from where an order was received to destroy the enemy military equipment with artillery and the Kornet anti-tank guided missile system (ATGM).Upon hitting the Ukrainian combat vehicles, the artillery crew and that of the Kornet ATGM quickly changed their position, according to the MoD

