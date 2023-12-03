Watch Russia's Army Attack Ukrainian Troops With Drones in Special Op Zone

https://sputnikglobe.com/20231203/watch-russias-army-attack-ukrainian-troops-with-drones-in-special-op-zone-1115356904.html
Since the beginning of the special military operation, Russia has developed a wide range of drones, capable of conducting battlefield reconnaissance and destroying enemies. One of most prominent UAVs is Lancet loitering munition, another one is Upyr (lit. Vampire) drone.
Russia’s Ministry of Defense has published footage that shows the combat work of FPV drones in the special military operation zone near the village of Berestovoe, Donetsk region. Troops successfully use a number of first-person-view kamikaze drones to conduct precise strikes on adversaries without undertaking unnecessary risks. Kamikaze drones have built-in warheads that detonate after collision, destroying the target.
Russia’s Ministry of Defense has published footage that shows the combat work of FPV drones in the special military operation zone near the village of Berestovoe, Donetsk region.
Troops successfully use a number of first-person-view kamikaze drones to conduct precise strikes on adversaries without undertaking unnecessary risks. Kamikaze drones have built-in warheads that detonate after collision, destroying the target.